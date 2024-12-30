Port de Gustavia reaches full capacity, Port Director Brin praises regional cooperation 

Share This





















ST. BARTHS — Port de Gustavia in St. Barthélemy reached full capacity ahead of Christmas, forcing six of the largest mega yachts to anchor outside the harbor. Port Director Ernest Brin noted a sharp increase in maritime traffic compared to last year’s holiday season, with both more vessels and larger yachts arriving.

“All our docks are full,” Brin explained. “The maximum size we can accommodate is 60 meters, or 196 feet, as mandated by our insurance. While the warehouse dock can handle yachts up to 65 meters, we limit this to two or three due to potential weather risks. Larger vessels must anchor outside, with passengers and crew coming ashore via tenders.”

Many yachts arrived before December 15 without their owners or passengers. “Captains and crew docked early to secure spaces, then sailed to St. Maarten to pick up their owners and guests,” Brin said. “Some yachts remained overnight in St. Maarten due to the late-night arrival of private flights, which are often scheduled after commercial flights. They returned to St. Barth the following morning.”

The holiday season significantly boosts St. Barth’s economy. “Boat owners, crews, and passengers spend generously ashore, particularly in restaurants and hotels, and on luxury items, and rental cars,” Brin remarked.

Among the anchored mega yachts is the 86-meter Ecstasea, originally built for Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and now owned by London-based Pakistani billionaire Alshair Fiyaz. Renowned for its speed, the $120 million vessel is anchored near the container terminal.

To ease congestion, port authorities plan to open the container port to mega yachts starting December 29. This move will allow vessels up to 100 meters to dock, ensuring unobstructed access to Gustavia Harbor and safer navigation for all. The container port, free of freight activity until January 2, is a practical solution during this peak period.

Safety is paramount during the busy season. Brin recalled a tender accident before Christmas, where passengers were injured but fortunately not killed. He urged all vessels to adhere to speed limits and maritime regulations.

In celebration of the Voyageur ferry’s 30th anniversary, the quay housing its terminal underwent a complete renovation. Nearly 300 meters of the quay, originally built in 1989, was entirely rebuilt. “We also upgraded the ferry terminal to enhance the passenger experience,” Brin said. “Contractors worked tirelessly, including weekends, to finish both the quay and terminal in just two months. The results are stunning, and we are all very pleased.”

The ferry Voyageur has been instrumental in connecting St. Barth with neighboring islands over the past three decades. The renovated quay and terminal now accommodate the growing number of visitors during the holiday season and beyond.

Brin emphasized that St. Barth’s yachting industry thrives thanks to collaboration with nearby islands, particularly St. Maarten and Anguilla. “St. Maarten is the base for the yachting industry. Yachts sail there for fuel and provisions, then return to start week-long cruises around St. Barth and Anguilla,” he said.

St. Barth lacks the infrastructure for fueling ships and large-scale provisioning, which St. Maarten provides seamlessly. “Here, crews buy champagne and other essentials, which is perfect for our small island,” Brin added.

To manage holiday traffic, large trucks are prohibited on St. Barth’s roads in December. “Our roads are busy, and this measure keeps things manageable,” Brin said, stressing the importance of regional cooperation. “We have a strong relationship with marinas in both Saint Martin and St. Maarten. Together, we’ve found the right balance.”

