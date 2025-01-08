St. Maarten’s yachting sector: A key driver of economic growth and global appeal

Share This





















St. Maarten’s yachting industry is evolving rapidly, driving economic benefits that extend across multiple sectors. The island’s strategic investments and unique appeal have positioned it as a premier destination for yachts, superyachts, and multihulls, ensuring its continued relevance in a competitive global market.

A recent Economic Impact Study underscores the vital role of the yachting sector in St. Maarten’s economy. Visiting yachts, superyachts, and regattas collectively contribute an impressive $165,497,230 annually, representing 11.1% of the island’s GDP. This activity generates $162 million in added value to the local economy and supports 3,269 jobs.

The ripple effect is profound: for every $1 million spent in the sector, nearly 20 jobs are created. These figures highlight the industry’s importance not only in generating revenue but also in fostering employment and economic sustainability for the island.

A significant trend within the yachting industry is the increasing size of yachts, with cruising vessels now commonly ranging from 16 to 18 meters, compared to the 9 to 11 meters typical in the 1980s. The rise of superyachts, once defined as those over 18 meters, has led to yachts in the 30 to 40 meter range becoming more common, with megayachts over 40 meters now representing the standard. This growth is also evident in other sectors of the yachting industry, such as sportfishing boats and “trawler” style motor yachts, which have also expanded in size, typically ranging between 15 and 18 meters.

Furthermore, the demand for multihulls—both sailing and power catamarans—has surged. Offshore-ready models, such as luxury performance yachts like Gunboat and more practical charter options like Lagoon, are frequently seen in Sint Maarten’s waters. These multihulls are valued for their luxurious accommodations and high performance, catering to a growing market that seeks both adventure and comfort.

As yacht systems become increasingly complex, the demand for specialized technical services and brand-specific parts has grown. Modern yachts feature advanced technology, requiring skilled professionals who can provide maintenance and repairs to meet the rising expectations of yacht owners. Sint Maarten has become a vital hub for these services, with a diverse array of yacht suppliers and technical experts available to support vessels of all sizes and complexities.

The foundation for St. Maarten’s success in the yachting industry is built on significant investments in both public and private infrastructure. Government projects, such as the dredging of the Simpson Bay Lagoon entrance and the construction of the Simpson Bay Bridge, were pivotal in making the island more accessible to larger vessels. The creation of “Snoopy Island” also added to the island’s appeal, providing a further layer of protection for yachts in the bay.

Private sector contributions have also played a crucial role in developing the island into a yachting hub. Marinas like Dock Maarten and Blue Pearl Marina, along with facilities such as FKG docks, Lagoonies, Island Water World, and Budget Marine, have expanded the island’s capacity and improved the overall infrastructure for yachting.

St. Maarten’s marinas are some of the largest and most advanced in the Eastern Caribbean, offering a diverse range of berths that cater to vessels of all sizes. The island boasts the greatest number of superyacht berths in the region, making it a prime destination for high-end yachts. The three boatyards on the island provide extensive facilities for refits and maintenance, ensuring that yachts requiring major repairs or upgrades have access to the necessary resources.

St. Maarten’s yacht service industry is known for its extensive offerings, catering to every aspect of yacht maintenance and outfitting. From engine and power systems to electronics, rigging, and upholstery, the island’s service providers cover a broad spectrum of needs. Retailers supply parts for a variety of marine diesel engines, generators, and outboard motors, while a range of navigation, communication, and renewable energy systems are available for immediate purchase or through reliable delivery channels.

The island is also home to top-tier rigging, sailmaking, and upholstery services, making it a standout location for yachts of all sizes. Sint Maarten’s service providers are equipped to meet the growing complexity of modern yacht systems, ensuring that vessels are maintained to the highest standards.

One of the key advantages St. Maarten offers to yacht owners and businesses is its duty-free status. This pricing edge benefits local businesses by reducing the cost of marine equipment and parts, and it also provides significant savings for visiting yachts. The duty-free status enables yachts to order specialized parts at competitive prices, with efficient delivery options further enhancing the island’s appeal.

Despite its many strengths, St. Maarten faces challenges in the yachting sector. Recruiting and retaining skilled workers remains a critical issue, as the demand for highly specialized services increases. The island must also address the growing competition from other Caribbean destinations and find ways to accommodate larger vessels, particularly given the limitations of the Simpson Bay Bridge and lagoon depths.

However, these challenges also present opportunities. Future investments in expanding superyacht and multihull facilities, as well as improving infrastructure such as the Simpson Bay Bridge and lagoon channels, can enhance St. Maarten’s ability to serve an even broader range of vessels. Additionally, streamlining visa processes for marine professionals could help address workforce shortages and further support the sector’s growth.

For over four decades, public and private investments have fueled the growth of St. Maarten’s yachting industry, creating jobs and supporting local businesses. Moving forward, a combination of strategic planning, government initiatives, and public-private partnerships will be essential to address challenges, seize opportunities, and sustain the island’s reputation as a premier yachting destination, the Economic Impact Study of St. Maarten Yachting and Maritime Sector concluded.

