Islandpreneur and ACU Partner to Deliver AI Training for Members

Islandpreneur and ACU Credit Union Equipping St. Maarten with AI Skills to Thrive

Great Bay, St. Maarten – Islandpreneur International is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with ACU Credit Union to deliver a three-part AI Workshop Series from September to November 2025. This strategic partnership reflects both organizations’ commitment to staying relevant amid rapid technological advancements. By prioritizing AI training, Islandpreneur and ACU aim to equip members with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in a digital-first world, ensuring they remain at the forefront of innovation and industry trends.

The workshop series will be led by Ife Badejo, recently recognized as one of St. Maarten’s AI Ambassadors and AI Consultant at Islandpreneur International. Each session is designed to make artificial intelligence accessible, practical, and impactful for everyday life and financial services.

This initiative builds on the momentum of the successful AI Islands 2025 event held in Curaçao, attended by key ACU leadership, and the recent recognition of Islandpreneur’s founder, Ife Badejo, as one of St. Maarten’s AI Ambassadors by parliament. It also aligns with Islandpreneur’s broader mission to empower island-based entrepreneurs and communities to thrive in a digital-first economy.

The series begins on September 30, 2025, at the John Larmonie Center and is open to both members and non-members. The first workshop, AI Fundamentals, will cover the basics: what AI is (and is not), digital safety, and how AI can support financial literacy.

Two follow-up workshops will take place before year-end:

Workshop 2 – AI for Productivity: Boost efficiency and automate key tasks.

Boost efficiency and automate key tasks. Workshop 3 – AI & Personal Finance: Leverage AI for smarter money management.

Each session will feature interactive exercises, live demonstrations, and actionable takeaways, ensuring participants leave with skills they can immediately apply. The workshops are open to ACU staff, members, and the wider community.

“This partnership with ACU is more than just training – it’s about building confidence, fostering innovation, and shaping the future of finance in Sint Maarten. Together, we’re equipping teams and empowering communities to thrive in an AI-driven world,” said Ife Badejo, CEO of Islandpreneur International.

“Our members deserve access to the best tools and training. Partnering with Islandpreneur allows us to deliver cutting-edge knowledge while strengthening the financial future of our community,” added Eldrid Fos, CEO, ACU Credit Union.

Islandpreneur International has already trained more than 2,000 individuals, delivered over 80 programs, and maintains a 90% satisfaction rate among participants. With access to a global network of 70+ international experts, Islandpreneur ensures cutting-edge strategies are delivered in ways that are relevant, empowering, and practical for local communities. With both public and private partnerships, Islandpreneur has also spearheaded transformative initiatives such as the National Youth Pitch Competition and St. Maarten’s Financial Literacy Month.

To register for the AI Workshop Series for free, visit www.acu.cw/coursesxm.

To learn more about Islandpreneur and its programs, visit www.islandpreneur.co.

###

ADVERTISEMENT