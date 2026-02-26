From police officer to beauty entrepreneur: ShaGlam Cosmetics goes digital with Anykey.sx

Advertisement

At 31 years old, Marsha Bremer has already lived two very different careers. After spending a decade in law enforcement, she made the life-changing decision to leave the police force and pursue her passion for beauty full time. Today, she is the founder of ShaGlam Cosmetics, a growing St. Maarten-based beauty brand with international ambitions and its own dedicated website, ShaGlamCosmetics.sx.

Bremer began her career in uniform at just 18 years old. “From the time I was four, I always told my mom I wanted to be a police officer,” she said. She joined the force as a teenager and spent ten years serving the community. But motherhood shifted her perspective.

“I have a three-year-old daughter, Ky’ara, and she’s actually the reason all of this came into play,” Bremer explained. “Working as a police officer, you’re exposed to a lot. After becoming a mother, I realized I needed to be present for her. I didn’t want her growing up without her mom being there.”

That realization led to a bold leap of faith. Despite having a stable government job, Bremer felt compelled to take a different path. “I kept feeling in my heart, quit your job. It didn’t make sense at the time. I didn’t even have a full clientele yet,” she recalled. “But I prayed about it, wrote the letter, and resigned. After that, business just started booming.”

What began as a small side idea quickly grew into ShaGlam Cosmetics, a beauty studio specializing in eyebrow artistry and professional treatments. Bremer operates from a rented space located across from the studio of hairdressers Micheline and Yammileth. She shares the salon with her cousin, Priya Forde, who provides nail services while also maintaining a separate career in the hospitality industry.

“She’s always been my beauty advisor,” Bremer said of her cousin. “Growing up, I was more of a tomboy. I loved motorcycles and being outdoors. She was the one into beauty. Now we’re building something side by side.”

Bremer’s tomboy spirit still defines her. In addition to running her beauty business, she rides motorcycles and even gives riding lessons. “Don’t tell me I can’t do something,” she said with a laugh. “If you say I can’t climb the tree, I’m going to climb it twice.”

That determination has shaped her entrepreneurial journey. ShaGlam Cosmetics recently gained international recognition after Bremer was selected as a finalist in The Brow Awards in the United Kingdom, marking a significant milestone for the young brand. As her business expanded, Bremer recognized the need for a stronger digital presence. That led to the launch of ShaGlamCosmetics.sx, developed and hosted on the Anykey.sx platform. The website provides a branded .SX domain, online booking access, and a professional online identity beyond social media.

“Most of my clients find me on Instagram or through booking platforms like Fresha,” Bremer said. “But having a website is important. People can Google me and find my business right away. It looks more professional, especially now that I’m going worldwide.”

Bremer believes many small businesses on the island underestimate the importance of digital infrastructure. “Some people feel like once they’re making a little money, that’s enough. But St. Maarten has hurricanes, COVID, all kinds of disruptions. If you don’t have a professional base, how will new clients find you?” she asked. “You have to keep marketing yourself and building.”

Her long-term vision includes launching private-label cosmetic products and expanding into e-commerce. Plans are underway to integrate a Shopify-powered webshop into her website, along with modern payment processing solutions to facilitate online sales.

Beyond business strategy, Bremer credits her parents and her partner as her strongest supporters, even though they initially questioned her decision to leave the police force. “They’re traditional. For them, stability means doctor, police, lawyer,” she said. “Quitting was a big argument. But sometimes the vision is yours alone. People don’t see it until it’s happening.”

Bremer acknowledges that working as a female officer came with its own challenges. “In a male-dominated environment, you have to prove yourself constantly,” she said. Though she once hoped to join the police motorcade unit, she felt opportunities were limited. “I always believed I could handle anything they gave me. I was never afraid to go into a building or face a situation.”

Today, that same fearlessness fuels her business ambitions. She wants her daughter to see what is possible through discipline and faith. “I don’t want her to think average is enough. I want her to dream big. And the best way to teach that is by example.”

ShaGlam Cosmetics continues to grow steadily, combining beauty services, online visibility, and future product expansion. For Bremer, the journey from police officer to entrepreneur was not simply a career change—it was a decision rooted in motherhood, faith, and an unwavering belief in her ability to build something of her own.

“I’ve always been that person,” she said. “If I say I’m going to do it, I’m going to do it.”

The collaboration between ShaGlam Cosmetics and Anykey.sx demonstrates how a St. Maarten entrepreneur can operate on a locally branded domain, host locally, integrate bookings, and expand into international e-commerce while maintaining ownership and control of digital infrastructure. It serves as a model for other Caribbean entrepreneurs seeking long-term digital independence.

Erwin E Dormoy

