22 Students Graduate from SMMC’s Accelerated Registered Nursing Course

The 22 Registered Nursing graduates with instructors Nrs. Brunilda Illidge (L, seated), Nrs. Antonio Pantophlet and Nrs. Deborah Bryson-Lourens (R, standing) during the ceremony

CAY HILL: Twenty-two students have recently completed the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) Accelerated Registered Nursing Course (2023–2025) and are now officially recognized as Registered Nurses (RNs). The two-year program, which began in November 2023, was coordinated and facilitated by Nrs. Antonio Pantophlet, SMMC’s In-Patient Care and Education Manager, in collaboration with the Instituto pa Formashon Den Enfermeria (IFE) of Curaçao. The program falls under IFE’s accreditation, which is recognized in the Netherlands. This graduation marked the 6th group that has successfully advanced through SMMC’s accelerated RN program.

The course was specifically designed for Certified Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) with more than one year of field experience who wish to advance to the Registered Nurse level. Instruction was delivered in English and included theoretical and practical training across medical-surgical, geriatric, mental health, obstetric, pediatric, public health, and ambulance care. Students gained hands-on experience in acute, ambulatory, and long-term care settings under the supervision of clinical instructors and nursing preceptors.

The 22 graduates originated from several key health institutions on St. Maarten and neighboring islands, including 8 from SMMC, 8 from the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF), 1 from the Ambulance Department, 1 from Saba Cares Medical Facility, 1 from the Statia Auxiliary Home, 2 from the Mental Health Foundation (MHF), and 1 from the private sector.

Examinations were conducted by Nrs. Antonio Pantophlet, President of the Exam Committee, and Nrs. Deborah Lourens-Bryson, Inspectorate and Nursing Educator at IFE. Local Registered Nurses from SMMC and WYCCF served as examiners during the practical evaluations and Mrs. Yvette Halley, Head of Examinations Division in the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports, also sat in on several presentations. During the ceremony, Nurse Davina Gabriel of SMMC’s Medical-Surgical Ward was named Valedictorian of the class of 2023-2025 to thunderous applause and a standing ovation – a testament to her hard work and dedication.

The evening’s ceremony featured special participation from prominent nurses who served in past decades at St. Rose Hospital and SMMC, symbolically bridging generations of nursing professionals. Former Nursing Supervisor of the Operating Room, Nrs. Orris Jack-Bell rendered the St. Maarten Song, Former Nursing Director and Patient Care Manager, Nrs. Ramona Illidge delivered the keynote address, while Nrs Brunilda Illidge, a former nursing educator who was instrumental in the previous programs and returned from retirement to support the 2023-2025 RN course, led the graduates in reciting the Florence Nightingale Pledge.

Honorable Prime Minister and former SMMC Surgeon Dr. Luc Mercelina and SMMC CEO and Medical Director Dr. Felix Holiday, both guest speakers for the graduation night, addressed the new graduates, reminded them of their new responsibilities and duties to their patients, and commended them on their perseverance, professionalism, and commitment during a time of global and local nursing shortages.

Course Coordinator and Manager of In-Patient Care/Education, Mr. Antonio Pantophlet, stated

“On behalf of SMMC, I extend heartfelt congratulations to all 22 newly appointed Registered Nurses. We are extremely proud of your achievements and honored to support local nurses in advancing their education right here at home. A sincere thank you goes out to the instructors, coaches, and all partnering institutions for their unwavering cooperation. To the families, friends, and colleagues of the graduates, we are grateful for the encouragement and support that helped make this milestone possible.”

The graduation of this 6th cohort reinforces the ongoing commitment of SMMC and its partners to strengthening the nursing workforce on St. Maarten and ensuring high standards of patient care for the community, as part of SMMC’s mission to provide high-quality care, close to home.

