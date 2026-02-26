Hotel employees sound alarm over closure St. Martin Beach Resort & Spa, demand transparency from owners

Advertisement

ANSE MARCEL, SAINT MARTIN — Employee representatives of one of the French side’s largest hotel properties, St. Martin Beach Resort & Spa, formerly operated as Secrets Resort & Spa St. Martin, are raising serious concerns about the resort’s abrupt closure, mounting financial uncertainty, and the potential long-term consequences for more than 130 families and the wider tourism economy.

Since the hotel’s closure in December 2025, the Comité Social et Économique (CSE), which represents 132 employees, has publicly voiced its concerns about the uncertain future of the resort and the livelihoods of staff members, many of whom have dedicated decades of service to the property.

CSE Secretary Ingrid Mathurin said the hotel is privately owned by a consortium of American and European investors who purchased the property in 2019. Management of the hotel was entrusted to the Secrets brand, while ownership remained with the investment group. Contrary to some public perception, the hotel was not owned by the brand itself but operated under a management agreement.

“The hotel opened in 2020 as a Secrets Resort, and two weeks later COVID arrived,” Mathurin explained. “Even before the pandemic, the hotel was not fully ready. Repairs had not been properly completed, and when COVID restrictions came into effect, work stopped completely.”

The pandemic forced the property to close for approximately one year. When operations resumed in 2021, employees returned to what Mathurin described as a deteriorating facility. Maintenance issues persisted, including roof leaks that led to significant mold problems in several areas of the property.

“By 2021 we were back to square one,” she said. “The building continued to deteriorate, and the necessary investments were not made.”

Despite these challenges, employees say they worked diligently to maintain service standards. Guest reviews frequently praised the professionalism and hospitality of the staff, even as the physical condition of the property declined.

In 2025, tensions reportedly emerged between the owners and the Secrets brand. According to Mathurin, ownership informed staff that they were considering ending the management agreement. While another brand could have been selected to operate the hotel, the owners ultimately opted to rebrand the property as an independent hotel under the name St. Martin Beach Resort & Spa.

“They didn’t want to put any more money into the hotel,” Mathurin said. “But the hotel cannot operate unless it is properly repaired.”

Initially, the owners presented a phased renovation plan. The hotel would close in June 2025 for the first phase of repairs and reopen in December for the high tourist season. After the season ended, a second closure would allow for additional renovation work.

However, that plan changed abruptly. Instead of closing in June, ownership decided to remain open. At that time, the transition created confusion in the marketplace. The Secrets website indicated the property was closed, while the new branding had not yet been fully established. The hotel reportedly lacked functional online reservation systems, leaving guests uncertain about how to book stays under the new identity.

“At that time there was no proper way to make reservations, and people did not know about the name change,” Mathurin said.

Although booking systems were eventually re-established and agreements secured with online travel agencies, operational uncertainty continued. Employees were later informed of plans to shift from an all-inclusive model to a European Plan (EP), offering room-only accommodations with meals charged separately.

Such a shift would significantly reduce staffing requirements. Management reportedly indicated that between 50 and 85 employees might be retained under the new structure, leaving dozens without clear prospects.

“We wanted to know what the plan was,” Mathurin said. “How many restaurants would operate? What kind of room service? What would the hours be? We have been asking for detailed plans for a year and a half, and nothing has happened.”

In November 2025, the local security commission conducted an inspection and issued an unfavorable opinion concerning fire safety measures. According to Mathurin, the commission did not order the hotel’s immediate closure but required corrective measures and enhanced safety precautions.

“The commission never said the hotel had to close,” she stated. “They said measures needed to be taken.”

Nonetheless, within days, ownership decided to shut down operations. Employees say they learned of the closure through media reports rather than through formal consultation.

“We only learned what was going on by the press,” Mathurin said. “Our regret is not that we didn’t know the hotel was in difficulty. It is the lack of communication. We always kept dialogue open.”

On February 13, the CSE organized a demonstration in front of the hotel to update staff and draw attention to what they describe as a precarious professional future in an already limited job market. Employees were informed that the owners had filed for receivership (redressement judiciaire) with the commercial court in Guadeloupe.

The filing seeks restructuring rather than liquidation. A court-appointed administrator will determine the next steps for the property, including whether operations can resume under a recovery plan or whether alternative measures will be required.

In the meantime, the hotel’s 137 employees remain on payroll, as required by law. Salaries have been paid through January, and February payments are expected, possibly through employer-backed insurance mechanisms designed to protect wages during insolvency proceedings. Still, many employees remain anxious about whether they will continue to receive pay. They have not been formally dismissed, a situation that carries significant legal implications under French labor law.

Beyond the immediate employment concerns, workers warn of broader economic consequences. The 258-room property is considered one of the most significant hotels on the French side and a major contributor to the tourism sector. Its closure reduces room inventory, conference capacity, and the island’s ability to host large-scale events.

Taxi drivers, suppliers, local vendors, banks, and surrounding businesses are also expected to feel the impact. Employees caution that the ripple effects could extend well beyond the hotel grounds.

CSE members have expressed disappointment at what they describe as limited political intervention, noting that only Senator Annick Pétrus has publicly engaged with their concerns. They are calling on authorities to closely monitor the restructuring process and ensure that any future financial assistance or development proposals protect both employment and public interest.

There are also concerns about the long-term fate of the property. Should the site be sold or converted into a private residential development, access to the beachfront location could become restricted. Employees say the hotel has historically been an important part of the community and a significant economic engine.

“We understand there are financial difficulties,” Mathurin said. “But decisions must be transparent and planned. You cannot run a hotel without a clear project.”

Their message, the employees say, is not one of confrontation, but of accountability.

“This is about 132 families,” Mathurin said. “In a small territory, replacing those jobs is not easy. We just want clarity, transparency, and a real plan for the future.”

Erwin Dormoy

Photo Descriptions:

Picture 1 – St. Martin Beach Resort & Spa, formerly operated as Secrets Resort & Spa St. Martin, has been closed and its entrance has been barred since December 2025.

Picture 2 – Comité Social et Économique (CSE) Secretary Ingrid Mathurin in her office.

Picture 3 – With employees still on the payroll, gardeners continue to maintain the hotel grounds, keeping them neat and well tended, with flowers in bloom. At the rear of the property, the hotel’s entrance remains barred.

Picture 4 – Local musicians headlined the stage, providing live performances tailored to the resort’s ambiance. The adults-only property emphasized tranquility and refined leisure, favoring quiet, relaxing downtime over high-energy entertainment.

Picture 5 – Beach view outdoors dining area.

Picture 6 – The main pool before and after.

Picture 7 – With guests gone and lounge chairs sitting empty, iguanas can now be seen basking along the edges pools, slipping in and out of the water undisturbed.

Picture 8 – When operations resumed in 2021, employees returned to what Mathurin described as a deteriorating facility. Renovations were not completed.

Picture 9 – Maintenance issues persisted, including roof leaks that led to significant mold problems in several areas of the property.

Picture 10 – Mathurin acknowledged that there may be financial challenges, but stressed that decisions must be made transparently and with proper planning, noting that a hotel cannot be operated without a clear and defined project.