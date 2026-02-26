School registration opens for 2026–2027 academic year in Saint-Martin 

Advertisement

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin has announced the opening of registrations for nursery school and first grade (CP) for the 2026–2027 academic year, beginning February 25, 2026.

This year, the Collectivité is introducing a new digital system with the launch of its “Family Portal,” allowing parents to complete all registration procedures exclusively online. The platform facilitates enrolment for nursery and CP classes, as well as applications for school meals, school transportation and after-school programmes.

Parents are no longer required to visit the school registration office or navigate through the administrative procedures section of the website, as access to the Family Portal is now available directly from the homepage of the official website at www.com-saint-martin.fr by clicking on the tab titled “Inscription scolaire : Portail Famille” or “Inscription scolaire 2026–2027.”

To register a child, parents must first create an account on the portal and wait to receive a confirmation code by email. Once the account has been confirmed, they may proceed with the application by completing the required information and uploading the necessary supporting documents. Applications will only be processed if all required documents are submitted in full.

Requests for school transfers, new registrations due to family reunification or change of residence, as well as applications from newly arrived students, including those previously enrolled in private institutions or abroad, will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis by the Education Commission and approved subject to space availability.

Applications for exemptions will also be examined individually. In these cases, the relevant form must be collected from the School Affairs Department located at the Collectivité’s annex building, the former Bord de Mer school on Rue de la Liberté in Marigot.

Required documents for the child include a copy of the family record book or birth certificate extract, a copy of the vaccination pages from the child’s health record showing that immunisations are up to date, a medical certificate confirming the child’s fitness to attend school for nursery-aged children not previously enrolled, and a school transfer certificate in cases of transfer or change of public or private school. The transfer form must be obtained from the registration office and will be reviewed by commission.

Legal guardians must provide copies of valid identification, proof of address in their names dated within the last three months, such as utility bills, lease agreements or other official documents, and the 2024 tax assessment or non-taxation notice for both parents, which is mandatory for the registration of children born in 2024.

If no proof of address is available in the guardians’ names, a valid certificate of address registration must be submitted. In cases of separation or divorce, a copy of the court judgment regarding parental authority and identification of the legally responsible parties must also be provided.

For additional information, parents may contact the School Registration Service at the Collectivité annex, former Bord de Mer school, Rue de la Liberté, Marigot. The office is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 12:30pm and from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. Inquiries may also be sent by email to inscriptionscolaire@com-saint-martin.fr.

