NAGICO Holdings announces changes to its Board of Directors

PHILIPSBURG — NAGICO Holdings Limited today announced that it has appointed Mr. Marlon Matser as Chairman, succeeding Mr. Imran Amjad who served as Chairman since January 2014 and will remain on the Board. Four independent directors from diverse backgrounds were appointed to join the Company’s Board. With the new additions, the Board now has seven members.

“Born and raised in St. Maarten, Mr. Matser is a recognized leader in the accounting industry with a solid background of management experience, he has held various Board positions in the Caribbean region previously. Mr. Matser will provide NAGICO valuable insight and perspective,” said Mr. Amjad. “I have great confidence in the company’s leadership and I look forward to seeing its continued success. The newly appointed directors join in an independent capacity and bring with them extensive business and insurance experience. Together the newly appointed directors will provide valuable strategic and commercial management input to our Board.”

“On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to express our gratitude to Mr. Amjad for his decades of service with our company as the Chairman and CEO prior to that,” said Mr. Matser. “At the same time, I am honoured to be appointed as Chairman of NAGICO, a company with deep roots in the Caribbean region. Mr. Amjad and Mr. Michael Bishop will remain on the Board. Mr. Bishop joined as Board of Director since 2019, he will continue to support the board with his 50 years of experience in reinsurance.”

Mr. Matser continued, “I would also like to welcome Mrs. Maria Merkies-Groothuizen, Mr. Kenneth Hodge, Mr. Mark Kortenoever, and Mr. Ross Matthews to join the Board. I look forward to working with the Board and the company in this new capacity.”

Mrs. Maria Merkies-Groothuizen has over 35 years of financial industry experience, of which 20 years were with a multinational firm specialized in corporate governance and compliance for the Caribbean and the international markets. Mr. Kenneth Hodge is a qualified chartered accountant with over 20 years of accounting and audit experience, he has been servicing a variety of local and international clients with operations in the British Virgin Islands. Mr. Mark Kortenoever is currently a member of the St. Maarten Bar Association, an attorney with over 30 years of experience, he was also a member of the General Audit Chamber at St. Maarten. Mr. Ross Matthews is an insurance expert with 40 years of experience in insurance operations, international expansion and growth strategies. He has strong relationships within the international insurance market with deep management experience of general insurance companies.

About NAGICO Holdings Limited

The NAGICO Group was established in 1982 and is well established across 21 territories in the Caribbean, providing property and casualty insurance, life, pension and health insurance and risk solutions to customers.

www.nagico.com