Public Health vs Economic Health

We are of the opinion that we had this corona virus since November/December last year, long before the worldwide pandemic and lockdown. It is only now it is really rearing its ugly because of testing when people exhibit flu-like symptoms.

Now we would even venture to say that you can get infected multiple times just like with the common flu. Therefore, we believe we will really need a vaccine for this virus. Because people who are vulnerable can die from it. The only problem is that this virus can mutate, making it difficult for the vaccine to be effective over a long period of time. Meaning, we might need to get vaccinated every year, for instance, like with the flu shot.

Until a vaccine is developed, the dilemma is between public health and economic health.

Stay safe, wear a mask when in public and remember to practice social distancing at all times.

###

