Prefecture launches 2026 MILDECA call for projects to combat addictions 

Advertisement

MARIGOT — The Prefecture of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin has launched its 2026 call for projects under the framework of the Mission interministérielle de lutte contre les drogues et les conduites addictives (MILDECA), inviting institutional, associative, educational and health-sector stakeholders in both territories to submit proposals aimed at preventing and addressing addictive behaviors.

As part of France’s national public health strategy, MILDECA supports local initiatives focused on prevention, early intervention, risk reduction and harm reduction related to substance use and behavioral addictions. Established in 1982, the interministerial mission coordinates government efforts to raise awareness among vulnerable populations — particularly young people in schools and festive environments — about the dangers of psychoactive substances and addictive behaviors, whether substance-related or not.

Authorities emphasize that addiction is characterized by repeated inability to control a behavior despite knowing its negative consequences. It includes dependence on substances such as alcohol, tobacco, drugs and other psychoactive products, as well as behavioral addictions like gambling and excessive screen use. While all segments of the population may be affected, young people and individuals facing social or economic vulnerability are considered at higher risk.

On Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, drug use is often associated with festive consumption, particularly cocaine, cannabis and synthetic drugs among youth. Crack cocaine use has also been identified as a growing concern, with significant social, health and public order implications.

Projects submitted under the 2026 call must align with national priorities, including early prevention among youth, awareness campaigns in schools, festive and professional settings, support for vulnerable populations, and the development of innovative, locally tailored initiatives. Particular attention in both territories will be given to the development of territorial diagnostic studies, training for health and social sector professionals, parenting support initiatives, and prevention and care programs addressing crack dependency.

The call falls under the Government’s 2023–2027 interministerial strategy adopted on March 9, 2023, which seeks to reduce exposure of new generations to addictive behaviors. The strategy promotes strengthening family roles, ensuring appropriate care for users, reducing availability and accessibility of substances, creating more protective living environments, leveraging major events for awareness campaigns, and improving monitoring and evaluation mechanisms.

Eligible applicants include territorial authorities, public or semi-public bodies and registered associations. However, MILDECA funding cannot be used to finance medical consultations for public intoxication cases, legal alternatives to prosecution already provided for by law, equipment for law enforcement anti-trafficking operations, or services covered by national health insurance. Grants may not be used for capital investments such as vehicles, buildings or computer equipment, nor to fund permanent staff recruitment or provide salary payments to third parties.

Projects must include a minimum of 20 percent self-financing or co-financing. Total public funding from all sources may not exceed 80 percent of the total project cost. Applicants are required to list all additional funding sources in their proposed budget and provide proof of principle agreements from other co-financers. Authorities also encourage coordination with initiatives supported by the Interministerial Fund for the Prevention of Delinquency (FIPD), particularly where projects combine public health and crime prevention objectives.

The amount of each grant will depend on available funding, the priority level of the project and, in cases of renewal, the evaluation of results achieved in 2025. Projects seeking renewal must submit a financial and activity report; no renewal will be granted without this documentation.

Applications must be submitted either in hard copy or electronically to the Prefecture at cabinet-prefet@saint-barth-saint-martin.gouv.fr. Large digital files may be sent via the France Transfert platform. The deadline for submission is Friday, May 15, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. local time. Incomplete or late applications will not be reviewed.

A complete application file must include the official CERFA grant form, a detailed project description and budget, supporting quotations, association statutes and governance details, financial statements, proof of SIRET registration, bank information, tax and social compliance certificates, and a signed Republican Commitment Contract for associations.

Projects will be evaluated based on completeness of the application, clarity of the proposal, demonstrated local need, operational feasibility, geographic coherence with other initiatives, and measurable impact on target populations. Only projects incorporating rigorous qualitative and quantitative evaluation methods will be considered.

All initiatives receiving MILDECA funding must acknowledge State financial support on communication materials, including the logos of the Prefecture of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin and MILDECA.