Prefecture launches 2026 road safety project call for Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy

Advertisement

MARIGOT — The Prefecture of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin has launched its 2026 call for projects under the Departmental Road Safety Action Plan (PDASR), inviting local organizations and institutions to submit initiatives aimed at improving road safety.

Road safety remains a national priority, with the objective of reducing traffic accidents and road fatalities. Through the PDASR, the State of France supports prevention and awareness initiatives led by public institutions, associations, private sector entities and civil society groups.

Projects submitted for 2026 must address one or more of the priority issues identified for the 2023–2027 period. These include combating risky behaviors such as alcohol and drug use, speeding, mobile phone use while driving, and failure to wear helmets or seatbelts; improving safety for motorized two-wheel users; promoting safer forms of “soft mobility” such as walking and cycling; addressing road safety risks in the workplace, including commuting; and raising awareness among senior drivers about declining autonomy.

Particular emphasis will be placed on prevention programs targeting young people, including middle and high school students and new drivers.

The call for projects is open to any legal entity — including public authorities, State services, private companies and associations — provided they are registered with a SIRET number. Applicants seeking funding must submit a completed local action form outlining the project’s objectives, target audience, methodology and timeline, along with the required CERFA application form, bank details, a detailed projected budget and information on any co-financing requested or secured.

Associations renewing funding must also submit a financial report and a completed Republican Commitment Contract.

Organizations that wish to register a road safety initiative under PDASR 2026 without requesting funding may follow a simplified procedure by submitting only the completed local action form. The PDASR finances road safety initiatives exclusively and does not cover general operating costs of associations.

Applications must be submitted either in paper format or electronically via email to the Prefecture. Large files may be transmitted using the France Transfert platform. The deadline for submission is Friday, May 15, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. local time.

Incomplete or late applications will not be considered. Proposed projects must respond to local road safety challenges and aim to reach a broad audience, including through social media, radio and television.

Funding decisions will be based on criteria including the relevance of the project to 2026 priorities, the number of people reached, the communication strategy, involvement of partners, level of co-financing, innovative character, long-term impact and the quality of evaluation methods. Funding amounts may vary depending on available budget allocations.

Support may be financial and/or material and may cover part or all of the project costs. PDASR grants are intended to assist in launching projects rather than provide permanent funding, and co-financing is strongly encouraged to ensure sustainability. Funding may be provided either through direct payment to service providers or, in exceptional cases, through a grant to the project leader. In such cases, 80% of the grant will be paid upon approval and 20% after completion of the project, subject to submission of supporting invoices.

All payments are processed electronically through the CHORUS PRO system. A partnership agreement will be signed between the Prefecture and selected project leaders. Organizations that received PDASR funding in 2025 must submit a final report within one month of completing their project. Projects receiving funding must acknowledge the State’s financial support in all communication materials using the official Prefecture logo.

###

ADVERTISEMENT