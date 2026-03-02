Nine KPSM officers and seven Customs officers appointed as special police officers 

Advertisement

PHILIPSBURG — Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling has appointed nine employees of the St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM) and seven seconded officers from Customs as special police officers (“buitengewoon agent van politie”).

The appointments were formalized by Ministerial Decree dated February 11, 2026, and published in the National Gazette on Friday.

At the request of Chief of Police Carl John, nine KPSM staff members have been appointed for a period of three years. Seven of the appointees serve as Camera Observants, one as an Intaker and one as a Research Assistant.

The special police officers are authorized to investigate criminal offenses under legislation for which KPSM is responsible. Certain appointees are also granted the powers outlined in Article 13 of the Kingdom Police Act.

In a separate ministerial decision, seven officers from the Netherlands Customs Administration (Douane Nederland), currently seconded to St. Maarten, have also been appointed as special police officers for the duration of their deployment.

The special police officers are authorized to investigate offenses related to legislation for which Customs holds supervisory responsibility and are likewise granted powers under Article 13 of the Kingdom Police Act.

Under both decisions, the head of the respective executing organization must submit quarterly reports to the Minister of Justice detailing investigative activities, use of special powers, and any complaints filed against the appointed officers.