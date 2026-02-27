Saint-Martin Executive Council approves land acquisition and environmental grants

Advertisement

MARIGOT–The Executive Council of Saint-Martin reviewed key administrative and environmental matters affecting the Collectivity. The council, which oversees matters ranging from association grants and exceptional aid to building permits and urban land preemption, addressed flood prevention and environmental grants.

The council authorized the acquisition of parcel AI111 in Galisbay, covering 982 square meters, for €350,000. The purchase is part of the territory’s flood prevention plan. Marigot’s watershed, a heavily urbanized area, faces significant flood risks exacerbated by limited hydraulic infrastructure.

The 2024 Marigot Stormwater Master Plan, integrated into the 2024–2026 Flood Prevention Action Plan (PAPI), identified the need to construct a new crossing on Rue de Hollande to redirect stormwater toward the Galisbay canal. The acquisition of parcel AI111 is considered essential for this structural project, which is expected to be completed within two to three years.

The purchase also ensures the Collectivity’s eligibility for national funding programs dedicated to natural disaster prevention, including the Green Fund and the Major Natural Risks Prevention Fund (“Fonds Barnier”).

Environmental grants

The Executive Council also approved the allocation of environmental grants to local associations for the 2025 fiscal year, totaling €170,000. This move supports the Collectivity’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its environmental management, waste management, and ecological transition initiatives, while encouraging civic participation in conservation, climate adaptation, and environmental education.

The approved grants are:

ACED – €5,000

Association de Gestion de la Réserve Naturelle Nationale de Saint-Martin – €30,000

Soualiga Animal Lovers – €10,000

Nature Is The Key – Wellness, Entertainment & Solidarity – €125,000

The council also approved the signing of formal agreements between the Collectivity and two of the associations — the Association de Gestion de la Réserve Naturelle Nationale and Nature Is The Key — to outline objectives and resources. Four other associations were denied funding due to concerns over land status, project legitimacy, or lack of co-financing.

The council highlighted that these initiatives aim to involve civil society in managing natural spaces, raising environmental awareness, and fostering local expertise and funding opportunities in the ecological sector.

