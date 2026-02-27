Close Menu
    Friday, February 27
    Final phase of cemetery tomb identification campaign underway in Saint-Martin

    MARIGOT–The Collectivity of Saint-Martin has announced that the public cemetery tomb identification campaign has entered its final phase, which is scheduled to conclude on June 30, 2026. The Collectivity urges everyone to participate in the campaign to help preserve and honor Saint-Martin’s shared heritage.  

    The campaign, conducted by the local Funeral Service, is part of a broader effort to restructure and preserve the island’s cemeteries. Officials emphasize the importance of recording and identifying graves to safeguard Saint-Martin’s cultural and historical heritage. 

    The campaign aims to achieve several key objectives. It seeks to catalogue anonymous and abandoned graves, ensuring that all burial sites are properly recorded. It also provides support to families in identifying the graves of their loved ones, helping to preserve personal and communal connections.  

    Additionally, the initiative will create a publicly accessible database containing information on deceased individuals and their resting places.  

    Finally, the campaign highlights particularly old graves of historical significance, bringing attention to notable individuals and commemorating their contributions to Saint-Martin’s heritage. 

    The final phase will take place in public cemeteries from Monday to Friday by appointment. Residents wishing to participate are encouraged to contact the Funeral Service to schedule a visit. 

    Appointments can be scheduled by contacting the funeral service either by phone at 0590 87 50 04, extension 2004, or by email at funeraire@com-saint-martin.fr

    Visitors should bring all documents available to assist with grave identification, including a copy of the death certificate and/or burial permit, as well as a copy of the ID of the person conducting the identification. 

    For additional information, the Funeral Service can also be reached at 0690 76 10 77 or 0690 77 40 59. 

