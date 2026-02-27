Saint-Martin launches road resurfacing and pedestrian crossing worksÂ 

Advertisement

MARIGOTâ€”The Collectivity of Saint-Martin has begun a series of road improvement works, including asphalt resurfacing and the repainting of pedestrian crossings across the territory. Drivers and residents in the affected areas are advised to expect delays, temporary traffic diversions, and alternating lanes during the works.

Asphalt resurfacing works

The second phase of road resurfacing is being carried out by contractor SOGETRA. The schedule for the coming days is as follows:

Monday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026:Â Route des Terres-Basses, covering approximatelyÂ 200 meters.Â

Wednesday, March 4 to Thursday, March 5, 2026:Â Road between Bellevue roundabout and the Sint Maarten border, coveringÂ 140 meters.Â

Thursday, March 5 to Friday, March 6, 2026:Â Rue de Rambaud, between the St. Louis Ravine Bridge and Impasse Carmen Flanders, covering 80 meters.Â

Motorists are urged to exercise caution, follow the instructions of traffic officers, and consider alternate routes where possible. The Collectivity thanks the public for their patience and cooperation during the works.

Pedestrian crossing markings

In addition to resurfacing, the Collectivity is carrying out the repainting of pedestrian crossings throughout Saint-Martin. Contractor Asphalt Concept, with the support of Collectivity staff, is responsible for this work.

A total of 218 crossings are scheduled to be refreshed, with 65 already completed, representing roughly one-third of the program. Completion of the entire marking project is expected by April 2026.

The Collectivity apologizes for any inconvenience caused by these essential public works and thanks residents and road users for their understanding as the projects are carried out to improve road safety and infrastructure.

###

ADVERTISEMENT