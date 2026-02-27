Close Menu
    Friday, February 27
    Subscribe Now
    French Side News

    Saint-Martin launches road resurfacing and pedestrian crossing worksÂ 

    The PublisherBy 2 Mins Read

    Advertisement

    MARIGOTâ€”The Collectivity of Saint-Martin has begun a series of road improvement works, including asphalt resurfacing and the repainting of pedestrian crossings across the territory. Drivers and residents in the affected areas are advised to expect delays, temporary traffic diversions, and alternating lanes during the works. 

    Asphalt resurfacing works 

    The second phase of road resurfacing is being carried out by contractor SOGETRA. The schedule for the coming days is as follows: 

    • Monday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026:Â Route des Terres-Basses, covering approximatelyÂ 200 meters.Â 
    • Wednesday, March 4 to Thursday, March 5, 2026:Â Road between Bellevue roundabout and the Sint Maarten border, coveringÂ 140 meters.Â 
    • Thursday, March 5 to Friday, March 6, 2026:Â Rue de Rambaud, between the St. Louis Ravine Bridge and Impasse Carmen Flanders, covering 80 meters.Â 

    Motorists are urged to exercise caution, follow the instructions of traffic officers, and consider alternate routes where possible. The Collectivity thanks the public for their patience and cooperation during the works. 

    Pedestrian crossing markings 

    In addition to resurfacing, the Collectivity is carrying out the repainting of pedestrian crossings throughout Saint-Martin. Contractor Asphalt Concept, with the support of Collectivity staff, is responsible for this work.  

    A total of 218 crossings are scheduled to be refreshed, with 65 already completed, representing roughly one-third of the program. Completion of the entire marking project is expected by April 2026. 

    The Collectivity apologizes for any inconvenience caused by these essential public works and thanks residents and road users for their understanding as the projects are carried out to improve road safety and infrastructure. 

    ###

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Partner Sites

    About

    At StMaartenNews.com, we are dedicated to delivering timely and insightful coverage of events, developments, and issues affecting St. Maarten. Our platform features a diverse range of contentâ€”including news articles, opinion pieces, reviews, and interviewsâ€”providing readers with a well-rounded perspective on both local and regional matters. From politics to community events, we aim to inform, engage, and spark conversation through reliable reporting and thoughtful commentary.

    Editorial Desk

    Quick Links

    © 2017 – 2026 All Rights Reserved. Anykey Services N.V.
    error: Content is protected !!