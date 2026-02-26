MP Doran Raises Concerns About Sanitary Conditions in Public Schools

Advertisement

Member of Parliament Egbert J. Doran has raised serious concerns about the current sanitary and operational conditions in several public schools, following reports from teachers and parents about shortages of basic supplies.



According to the MP, schools are facing a lack of essential hygiene items such as toilet paper, soap, sanitizer, paper towels, and garbage bags. In addition, some schools are reportedly dealing with shortages of printer ink and non-functioning copy machines, limiting teachers’ ability to properly prepare and distribute worksheets, tests, and other instructional materials.



Doran emphasized that teachers already carry a heavy burden, often purchasing classroom materials out of their own pockets at the start of the school year to ensure their students have what they need. The possibility that educators may now also feel pressured to cover hygiene products and printing supplies, he said, is deeply troubling.



“We cannot expect teachers to fund the system,” Doran stated. “They are hired to educate, not to supply basic operations. When essentials are missing, it affects health, dignity, and the quality of instruction.”



The MP has also pointed to Minister Gumbs’s current strict enforcement of donation policies affecting public schools. While acknowledging the importance of transparency and accountability, Doran noted that the present approach may hinder timely community support.



“In a moment where schools are short on basic, urgent items, there must be reasonable flexibility,” he said. “No one is asking to bypass rules, but there should be practical leeway to allow schools to accept desperately needed supplies quickly and responsibly.”



The NA, UP and NOW factions have formally requested an urgent public meeting of Parliament with the Minister of ECYS, the Honorable Melissa Gumbs, to seek clarity on the extent of the shortages and the measures being taken to correct them.



He stressed that swift action is necessary to prevent the situation from escalating further.

“Our children deserve safe, clean, fully functional schools,” Doran said. “Basic standards must be guaranteed, not negotiated.”

###

ADVERTISEMENT