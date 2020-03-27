Governor receives final report from formateur Silveria Jacobs

Share This





















Harbour View – On March 26, 2020, His Excellency the Governor of Sint Maarten, drs. E.B. Holiday, received the updated final report from formateur S. Jacobs.

The formateur has accepted the commission to form a new government which has the support of a broad majority in Parliament comprised of the NA-fraction and the UP-fraction. The new government consists of Ministers who are committed to the promotion of the wellbeing of Sint Maarten, who will amongst others give priority to concluding the legislation regarding the combating of money laundering and financing of terrorism, including the penal procedure code, the development of initiatives aimed at the sustainable social economic recovery of Sint Maarten including the execution of the agreements made with The Netherlands and the World Bank, realizing sustainable government finances, including the completion of the 2020 budget, the safety and security of Sint Maarten by investing in the strengthening of the law and order services, the improvement of our environment with an emphasis on realizing sustainable waste management solutions, and the amending of the electoral laws. Considering the current situation, the new government will give priority to addressing COVID-19 crisis.

Candidates for the various portfolios have been vetted based on the pertinent regulations regulating the pre-screening of candidates before nomination (National Decree Appointment procedure candidate Ministers and candidate Minister Plenipotentiary, May 22, 2013, No. LB-13/0442). The formateur has nominated the following persons for appointment:

Silveria Jacobs, Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs; Anna Richardson, Minister of Justice; Ardwell Irion, Minister of Finance; Rodolphe Samuel, Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports; Egbert Doran, Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure; Ludmila de Weever, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication; Richard Panneflek, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour; and Rene Violenus, Minister Plenipotentiary.

The Governor has scheduled the appointment and swearing in of the Ministers on Saturday, March 28, 11.00 hours, at the Governor’s Office. As a result of the current restrictions due to the COVID-19 developments no guests will be permitted.