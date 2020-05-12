NAGICO Branch Office to reopen on Wednesday following Government’s announcement of Reopening Plan

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — NAGICO Insurances will reopen to the public as of Wednesday; May 13, following the announcement by the Prime Minister and Head of EOC, Silveria Jacobs on Sunday, of government’s plan to reopen businesses on the island in strategically planned phases.

In a statement, NAGICO indicated that while the green light has been given, to reopen their office immediately, NAGICO’s management took the decision to officially re-open its doors to the public on Wednesday, May 13, to allow for certain health and safety measures to be fully implemented.

“The health and safety of our clients and staff is our top priority and as such following the announcement on Sunday, we have been using that time to make some infrastructural changes and implement certain health and safety protocols to ensure that we can conduct our business in a safe and smooth manner,” NAGICO said. “We will reopen our office on Wednesday and maintain our regular opening days and hours of Mondays to Fridays from 8 am to 5 pm.”

Some of these health and safety measures include: all visitors and staff will be required to wear a face mask at all times while accessing the building, social distancing measures will be enforced, everyone will be required to use the provided hand sanitizers prior entering the building and we will also limit the number of persons allowed inside the building at once.

“We also strongly advise our clients and visitors not to take children with them when visiting our office for their own safety as children are extremely vulnerable, and we would like to minimize their risk and exposure,” NAGICO said. “To help you minimize unnecessary interactions, we still encourage payment by online banking transfer if possible. A transfer can be done from the comfort of your home, using our website and the online platform of your bank.”

We thank you in advance and are counting on your cooperation and adherence to these measures when visiting our office so that everyone can conduct their business in a safe and smooth manner.

