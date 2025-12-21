Unraveling the Laws: Service Charge vs. Gratuity in Sint Maarten

Advertisement

By A StMaartenNews.com Contributor

Sint Maarten does not have a specific law that meticulously distinguishes between “service charge” and “gratuity” like the U.S. Fair Labor Standards Act. Instead, we must look at broader legal principles.

The Civil Code and the Employment Contract

The Foundation: The Sint Maarten Civil Code (Burgerlijk Wetboek) is the primary source of law governing employment relationships and contracts.

Customary Practice: In the hospitality industry, it is a long-standing customary practice that tips and gratuities belong to the staff. This custom can be considered a legally binding part of your employment, even if it’s not written down.

The “Service Charge” Loophole: A business may argue that a mandatory “service charge” is part of its revenue, not a tip. However, this argument fails if there is any implication to the customer that the money is for the staff. If the menu, bill, or server says anything that leads a reasonable customer to believe the charge is a tip for the service team, then the business is acting deceptively and likely violating the understood terms of the employment custom.

The National Ordinance on Minimum Wage

Key Point: Sint Maarten has a general minimum wage. Unlike in the U.S., there is no separate, lower “tipped minimum wage.”

What This Means: Your tips and service charges are always on top of your full, legal minimum wage. An employer cannot use service charges or tips to subsidize your base pay to meet the legal minimum. If they do, this is a clear violation of the National Ordinance on Minimum Wage.

The National Ordinance on General Old Age Pension (AOV) and Sickness Insurance

Obligation: All wages subject to social premiums must be declared.

The Issue: If a service charge is considered revenue for the business that is not passed to staff, it is not part of your wage. However, if it is intended as a gratuity and you receive it, it should be considered part of your income. Failure to process these payments correctly can also be a form of violation if it leads to under-reporting of your income for social security purposes.

The “Grey Area” Where Abuse Happens in Sint Maarten

The abuse follows a familiar pattern:

The Plain Pocketing: A business adds a 15% “Service Charge,” doesn’t mention it to guests, and keeps 100% of it. This is the most blatant form of wage theft, as it directly takes money intended for service staff based on widespread customer understanding.

Using it to Pay Fixed Costs: The business uses the collected service charge to cover its own operational costs (like linen, breakage, or administrative fees) instead of distributing it to the service team. This is highly questionable if customers are not explicitly informed that the charge is not a gratuity.

Unequal or Opaque Distribution: The business distributes some of the service charge but keeps a portion for the “house” or distributes it unfairly (e.g., giving a large cut to managers who are not part of the customarily tipped staff).

What Workers in Sint Maarten Can Do: A Step-by-Step Action Plan

Empower your followers with this clear, Sint Maarten-specific plan.

Step 1: Know Your Rights & Gather Evidence

Understand Your Contract: Does your employment contract mention anything about tips, gratuities, or service charges?

Gather Proof: This is critical. Take clear photos of:

Menus that mention a service charge.

Itemized Bills that show the service charge.

Any signage in the restaurant.

Your Pay Stubs that show how you are (or are not) being paid this charge.

Note the Wording: What does it say exactly? “Service Charge,” “Gratuity,” “Bediening,” “For the Staff”? The specific language matters.

Step 2: Internal Action (Use with Caution)

There is strength in numbers. Discuss the issue with your trusted colleagues. A collective, calm question to management about the policy can be more effective than a single complaint, as it shows this is a widespread concern. However, be aware of the potential for retaliation.

Step 3: Report It (The Most Powerful Step)

File a Report with the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA): This is the Sint Maarten government department responsible for labor affairs. They have an Inspectorate that can investigate wage disputes and violations of labor laws.

You can contact them: +1 721-542-0117 | Website: http://www.sintmaartengov.org/government/VSA/Pages/default.aspx

File a Report with the Sint Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA): While they are not a government body, the SHTA advocates for ethical business practices and a fair tourism industry. They take these issues seriously and can exert pressure on member businesses or offer guidance.

Seek Free Legal Advice: Organizations like the Sint Maarten Bar Association can sometimes guide you to legal aid or attorneys who specialize in labor law.

Step 4: Legal Action

If the amount is significant and a government complaint does not resolve it, you can consider filing a claim in the Court of First Instance of Sint Maarten. It is advisable to have an attorney for this step.

Key Points to Post for Empowerment in Sint Maarten:

“Service Charge vs. Your Tip in Sint Maarten: Know Your Rights!”

That “Service Charge” on the bill is very likely YOUR MONEY. By custom and practice, charges presented as being for service belong to the staff.

Your minimum wage is protected by law. Your employer cannot use service charges to pay your base salary. All tips are on top of your full wage.

If your employer is pocketing the service charge, it is likely WAGE THEFT.

YOU HAVE POWER. HERE’S WHAT TO DO:

DOCUMENT: Take pictures of menus, bills, and your pay stubs.

REPORT: File a confidential complaint with the Ministry of VSA (Labour Department). They are there to help you.

SPEAK UP: Contact the Sint Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) – they care about fair practice in our tourism industry.

Don’t let your hard-earned money be taken from you. Sint Maarten law and custom are on your side.

Empower the people

