De Weever demands answers from Government over TELEM Rescue Plan

PHILIPSBURG — Member of Parliament Ludmilla De Weever is escalating pressure on the Government of St. Maarten to formally reveal its intentions regarding financial support for the national telecom operator TELEM. In a letter addressed to Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs, De Weever demands clarity, accountability, and transparency on a government guarantee of XCg 5 million reportedly needed to stabilize TELEM’s operations.

According to the text of the letter obtained by this newsroom, De Weever raises tough questions about whether government will inject funds, the precise structure and oversight of any support, and the risks of non-action.

“The people of Sint Maarten depend on TELEM as a national asset, and it is therefore essential that Parliament be fully informed of government’s plans, commitments and safeguards,” De Weever wrote.

In her letter, MP De Weever poses six core demands, summarized here:

Timing of financial injection

She asks whether government will proceed with a cash injection and, if so, when it will be disbursed. She warns that without it, redundant employees will not receive their agreed salaries (estimated at XCg 500,000 per month).

Amount & purpose breakdown

If the injection comes in the form of a government guarantee to lenders, De Weever wants a detailed breakdown of how funds will be used – line by line.

Safeguards and oversight

She insists that any support must come with rigorous accountability: deliverables, performance metrics, monitoring of management and supervisory board.

Labor sourcing conditions

She asks whether TELEM will be required to hire locally first before engaging foreign technicians – a lingering union concern after the 2023 restructuring, in which local labor was underutilized.

Existence of national network

De Weever seeks government’s position on maintaining TELEM as a national operator – especially since the Minister of TEATT has already authorized Starlink as a new telecommunications provider.

Access to audits and quick scan

Finally, she demands a copy of the “Quick Scan” done for the government and TELEM’s most recent audited financials (with confidentiality protections if needed).

She also warns that government inaction will only increase its eventual burden: paying salaries of about 74 redundant employees (XCg 500,000/month) plus salaries of remaining staff (estimated over XCg 300,000/month) could easily exceed the cost of the guarantee.

Stakes Are High – and Time Is Running Out

The letter underscores an urgent reality: TELEM may not survive without intervention. The union SMCU earlier issued a “brandbrief” warning that TELEM is in fragile financial shape, and pointed to increased competition from Starlink as a looming existential threat. The union says government is delaying a critical cash injection while granting new foreign concessions under lighter regulatory burdens.

Meanwhile, TELEM management has publicly stated it is undertaking a transformation strategy – stressing that some of the more alarming reports are taken out of context – even while admitting that the company faces serious financial challenges. In September 2024, management claimed to be making structural changes, repairing undersea cables, upgrading mobile platforms, and expanding fiber projects.

Nonetheless, the broad public has little insight into TELEM’s past performance or its current financial health – making De Weever’s push for release of audited statements and internal assessments all the more critical.

###

###

