A Government at the Crossroads — Act Now or Capitulate on TELEM

The letter from MP Ludmilla De Weever is not mere rhetoric or political posturing — it is a clear ultimatum. It forces the government’s hand. It demands accountability. It underscores that what is at stake is nothing less than our island’s telecom sovereignty, service reliability, and fiscal integrity.

If Finance Minister Marinka Gumbs and her colleagues respond with ambiguity or delay, they risk being remembered as the government that let TELEM die on their watch.

Political Accountability: On Notice

By publishing her letter, De Weever has placed the government firmly on notice. Vague promises, foot-dragging, or pro forma responses will not suffice. The electorate, Parliament, and stakeholders deserve answers — now.

When a national telecom is faltering, and the representative of that telecom (via the union) is shouting alarm, silence by government becomes complicity. Critics will interpret inaction as neglect, mismanagement, or worse—betrayal of national interest.

Service Disruption: More Than Just Bits & Bytes

Telecom isn’t optional infrastructure—it is now a backbone utility. Every school, clinic, business, government office, tourist property, home, and even emergency service depends on reliable connectivity. If TELEM folds or hemorrhages, the ripple effects will be felt across every sector.

Internet outages, mobile blackouts, or degraded service will strike hardest at those least able to cope—the rural areas, small entrepreneurs, students, medical facilities. In an era of digital dependence, we cannot afford a telecom collapse.

Cost Escalation: The Price of Delay

De Weever’s letter is astute: the government may pay more in the long run by refusing to act now. Delayed intervention means mounting unpaid salaries, severance liabilities, and emergency rescue efforts. Worse yet, a sudden collapse forces a fire-sale or external takeover under duress—at a far greater cost.

Every month of dithering increases the risk that TELEM’s debt, liabilities, and damage to its brand become irreversible. The cost curve is upward; the longer we wait, the steeper it climbs.

Sovereignty & Control: Don’t Surrender the Pipe

Allowing foreign operators to expand while TELEM weakens is not just business competition — it is strategic abdication. Once control of core telecom infrastructure slips out of local hands, we lose more than profits and jobs. We lose oversight, regulatory authority, and resilience in crisis. Crappo smoke he pipe!

Starlink’s license was granted on May 6, 2025, giving it broad rights across land, sea, and airspace. The government must clarify: is Starlink a complement to TELEM or a competitor? If TELEM is not given a fighting chance, future connectivity will be sold to us, not developed by us.

What the Public Must Watch For

Will the government confirm or deny the XCG 5 million guarantee?

This figure lies at the core of De Weever’s demands. If they refuse to confirm or deny, suspicion will grow that they are hiding unfavorable terms. Will the “Quick Scan” be published?

Releasing it partly or fully—even confidentially—would shed light on TELEM’s liabilities, prospects, and government exposure. Withholding it may be interpreted as an attempt to hide mismanagement. Will conditions accompany funding?

De Weever demands oversight, local hiring requirements, and performance metrics. If government offers money without accountability, the rescue becomes a blank check. Accepting conditions will test whether this is a bailout—or a disciplined recovery. What is the long-term telecom vision?

Will the government clearly spell out whether it intends TELEM to remain national champion? Or will the island slide toward a future where all connectivity is outsourced to distant operators? The answer will define TELEM’s fate and the island’s digital future. Timing and posture matter.

A swift, substantive, and transparent response is critical. Delay or deflection will only deepen distrust. The people and Parliament deserve clarity, not platitudes.

Conclusion

We are at a crossroads. The government must no longer treat TELEM as just another failing company. It is a strategic national asset. The choice is stark: intervene, with conditions, transparently — or passively watch it unravel.

Let the response be bold, timely, and grounded in the public interest. Otherwise, this will go down as the moment the government surrendered our telecom future.

###

###

