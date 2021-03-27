Yacht Club Port De Plaisance launches Farm to Yacht Program

Share This





















What A Success – On March 24th, 2021, Yacht Club Port De Plaisance, hosted their first Farm to Yacht Program – local Farmer’s Market in the beautiful Oasis Garden, from 8:30am to 10:30am. The overwhelming support YCPDP received from the attended local government officials, captains and chefs was positive and appreciated by YCPDP team.

All public health protocols were followed including the use of the sanitizing station that was displayed and the entrance of the Oasis Garden.

“It was a challenge to have a market this season. We implemented additional measures to keep our vendors, customers, and staff healthy and safe,” said Jesse Peterson Operations Director Marine Management and Consulting Group of Companies. “This event highlighted the essential role local farmers play in our food supply.” “It is more important than ever to support our local farmers during this global crisis, and we are committed to continue to support.”

YCPDP Beyond Dockage Concierge Service was designed to work with captain & crew to provide everything they need, want, and when they want it, which fulfills the requirements of mega yachts. Based in Sint Maarten, the concierge team, experience, and local knowledge ensure service, that is convenient and efficient.

The Farm to Yacht Program provides sourcing from local growers and is exclusive to the YCDP Concierge service. The Beyond Dockage Concierge Service connects directly with the local farmers who follow responsible & sustainable practices to bring fresh, delicious produce to yacht chefs.

“Local and organic produce is very much in demand within the yachting industry. To accommodate our Sint Maarten farmers this event created opportunities for our local farmers to showcase their island grown produce,” said Ichel Moeslikan Concierge Manager YCPDP. “Our goal is to showcase that our island has farmers with standards and products that meet the standards of the yachting clientele.”

“There are so many reasons why buying local makes sense. There is also significant peace of mind in knowing where our food comes from,” said chef Louise Martin sailing Vessel Whisper.

It is YCPDP goal to maintain an open-air, farmer’s market where the yachts and community can purchase foods and related essentials. The market will feature only certified growers selling locally grown produce. In full compliance with the Health Department directives, the farmer’s market will seek to protect everyone’s health by following all health and safety protocols and guidelines.

“A Farmer’s Market is a good opportunity for the community to connect. It allows our customers to buy from, and support our local farmers and producers, thus contributing to our local economy,” Said Sharrita Mills Marketing Director for Marine Management Consulting Group of Companies. “We are pleased to give the yachting industry the opportunity to experience our local agriculture close up.”

“I would like to congratulate my team, on a job well done”, said Mr. Jeff Boyd Managing Director of Marine Management Group of Companies. “We are grateful for the support of all attendees and the local farmers.” “Launching our new Farm to Yacht Program will be essential to the yachting industry in Sint Maarten as we strive to offer new services.

With the success of the Farm to Yacht Program, the YCPDP team confirmed that this event will continue to take place throughout the yachting high season on the property for all their customers. YCPDP sees the local Farmers Market as an enhancement to the quality of life our community should enjoy and will be hosting other events that will cater to both locals and yacht crew. They will be sharing exciting updates about the vendors and venue in the coming days.

A special thank you to all the attendees, farmers, Malongo, and YCPDP staff for their support for this event.

Photo Caption from left to right: Jesse Peterson: MMC Director of Operations, Cherinah Franken: St Maarten Tourism Bureau, Clara Reyes: Department Head of Culture, Ichel Moeslikan: YCPDP Concierge Manager, Lisa Noel: St Maarten Tourism Bureau, Jude Houston: Director Chamber of Commerce, Sharrita Mills: MMC Director of Marketing, Avril Isaac: Government department ETT, Wendy Jack: Government department ETT, Koert Kerkhoff: department of Culture, Claudius Buncamper; Member of Parliament, Jeff Boyd: MMC Director.