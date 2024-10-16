Share This





















~ Unpaid Advice to Government About Winair From Local Aviation and Travel Specialist, Terrance Rey ~

The recent acquisition of Winair’s third ATR42-500 aircraft marks a milestone in the airline’s growth and commitment to service improvement. This strategic move not only demonstrates Winair’s focus on expanding routes and enhancing customer satisfaction but also presents a unique opportunity for local citizens to invest in the nation’s success. Terrance Rey, a local aviation specialist and travel consultant, has been advocating for Winair’s growth to be shared with the people of St. Maarten—arguing that allowing locals to buy shares in Winair could be a transformative move for the community.

A Path to Wealth Creation Through Local Investment

Rey’s vision is clear: give the people of St. Maarten the opportunity to invest in Winair’s future. The government has been exploring the option of selling its shares in Winair to raise funds to balance the 2024 budget, as reported earlier this year. Rather than selling these shares to foreign investors or large corporations, Rey proposes that locals should be given the chance to buy shares in the airline, allowing them to share in the profits and growth of a company that is deeply tied to the community.

According to Rey, “local shareholders will be Winair’s best customers.” When people have a stake in a company’s success, they are more likely to support it, not just as consumers but also as advocates. By involving the people of St. Maarten as shareholders, Winair can strengthen its customer base and build a community of engaged and invested supporters.

Building Generational Wealth

St. Maarten has long struggled with creating pathways to financial independence and wealth for its citizens. Allowing locals to invest their savings in Winair shares could provide a much-needed opportunity for wealth creation. This form of community-based ownership could help individuals build long-term financial security, create generational wealth, and give the people of the island a direct stake in the nation’s most successful enterprises.

Rey sees this as a true path to nation-building—one that allows citizens to actively participate in the growth of a national institution. By investing in Winair, locals will not only benefit financially but also become more connected to the airline’s success, creating a virtuous cycle of local engagement and business growth.

Employees as Shareholders

Rey also emphasizes the importance of giving Winair’s employees the opportunity to invest in the airline. Many of Winair’s staff members lack a formal pension plan, making their future financial security uncertain. By allowing employees to own shares in the company, they too can benefit from its prosperity.

“The employees are the ones doing the actual work to build Winair, so they should share in its success,” Rey argues. Giving employees stock in the company not only provides a form of retirement security but also boosts morale and creates a sense of ownership. Employees who are also shareholders are more likely to feel connected to the company’s mission and contribute to its long-term success.

A Strategic Use of Funds

Rey’s proposal also highlights the broader strategic benefits of selling shares locally. The money raised from this stock issuance can be used for several crucial purposes:

1. Purchasing more aircraft: Expanding the fleet is essential to meet growing travel demand, especially as Winair looks to serve new routes in the Caribbean.

2. Establishing an employee pension fund: Funds from local shareholders could be used to create a pension fund, offering long-term security for employees and reinforcing their loyalty to the airline.

3. Paying dividends to the government: The government, as a key stakeholder, could continue to receive dividends from its remaining shares in Winair, generating ongoing revenue.

4. Funding the Civil Aviation Authority: Winair could also pay an annual concession fee to finance the operations of St. Maarten’s Civil Aviation Authority, which would help in regaining Category 1 status from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This is critical, as it would allow Winair to resume flights to U.S. territories like Miami and San Juan, which are popular shopping destinations for locals.

The Timing is Right

Winair’s recent expansion with the addition of the third ATR aircraft, as well as a new Twin Otter plane, positions the airline to meet rising travel demands across the Caribbean. With the demise of competitors like JetAir, LIAT, and Air Antilles, Winair is poised to fill the void and operate at full capacity during the upcoming high season.

However, even with the new aircraft, Rey believes Winair will still face high demand. This underscores the need for continued expansion and investment—something that local shareholders could help fuel.

A Win-Win for Winair and St. Maarten

By giving locals the chance to invest in Winair, the government and the airline could create a win-win situation for everyone involved. The airline benefits from a more loyal and invested customer base, the government raises funds for critical services, and the people of St. Maarten gain an opportunity to build wealth and contribute to their nation’s prosperity.

As Rey succinctly puts it, “The money raised through selling shares to locals can then be used to fund a pension plan for Winair employees as well.” This holistic approach ensures that both the company and the community benefit from Winair’s continued growth.

Conclusion

Terrance Rey’s proposal offers a visionary yet practical solution for both Winair and the people of St. Maarten. By selling shares to locals, the airline can create a dedicated customer base, boost its financial health, and contribute to the nation’s long-term wealth-building efforts. Involving employees as shareholders ensures that those who contribute most to Winair’s success are also able to share in its rewards. This is more than just a financial strategy—it’s a blueprint for inclusive growth, community empowerment, and sustainable prosperity.

