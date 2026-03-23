MP Francisco A. Lacroes Calls for Immediate End to Double Turnover Tax on Fuel Prices

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Sint Maarten, March 21, 2026

Member of Parliament Francisco A. Lacroes is urgently calling on the Government of Sint Maarten to eliminate the double application of Turnover Tax (TOT) on fuel prices, an unnecessary and inflation-driving practice that is directly contributing to the record-high costs currently burdening residents at the pump.

Recent price buildup data published by the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic & Telecommunication (TEATT) confirms once again that Turnover Tax is being charged twice:

First TOT charge is applied on the maximum wholesale price. Second TOT charge is applied again on the consumer retail price.

This practice results in Sint Maarten residents paying Turnover Tax on top of Turnover Tax, a multilayered burden that amplifies fuel price increases and inflates the final cost per liter beyond what is reasonable.

“With fuel prices climbing to unsustainable levels, our people are suffering,” stated MP Lacroes. “When TOT is charged twice, it becomes a form of hidden double taxation. In a time when families are struggling with high living costs, government should not be adding unnecessary layers of tax on essential commodities such as gasoline and diesel.”

The latest price adjustment shows gasoline rising from 2.288 to 2.850 XCG per liter and diesel jumping from 1.918 to 2.679 XCG per liter. These increases hit working families, taxi and bus drivers, small businesses, and the entire economy. The double TOT included in the new buildup only worsens the situation.

The current fuel price buildup shows the concrete savings that residents would experience if the Turnover Tax were corrected. Today’s pump price for gasoline stands at ANG 2.850 per liter, but removing only the second TOT layer, the retail TOT would immediately reduce the price to XCG 2.714 per liter, a 4.77% decrease. If instead the wholesale TOT were removed, the price would drop to XCG 2.722 per liter. However, eliminating both unjustified TOT layers brings the price down even further to XCG 2.592 per liter, a full 9.05% reduction. Diesel shows the same pattern: the current XCG 2.679 per liter would fall to XCG 2.551 with retail TOT removed, ANG 2.558 with wholesale TOT removed, and XCG 2.436 if both TOT layers were eliminated saving residents approximately XCG 0.243 per liter. These figures demonstrate that correcting the double‑taxation practice delivers immediate and meaningful relief to the public.

MP Lacroes emphasized that the elimination of the second TOT layer can be implemented immediately through ministerial decision (MB). “There is no legal or economic justification to continue taxing the people twice on the same product. Removing the double TOT will provide instant relief at the pump and ease inflationary pressure across all sectors,” he added.

The MP is formally calling on the Minister of TEATT and the Council of Ministers to:

Immediately remove the second layer of Turnover Tax applied at the consumer level ,

, Review the fuel price buildup mechanism to ensure transparency , and

, and Implement consumer-protection measures to prevent unnecessary tax layering in the future .

. Find other revenue generating measures to supplement the budget that will not burden the people

“As representatives of the people, we must act now. High prices are squeezing every household, and government must take responsible steps to reduce the burden wherever possible,” said MP Lacroes.

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