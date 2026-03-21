MP York Urges Immediate Action on Taxi Fares as Fuel Prices Spike — “Time to Act is Now”

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PHILIPSBURG — Member of Parliament Darryl T. J. York is urging the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT) to take immediate action to adjust taxi tariffs following the sharp increase in fuel prices now impacting drivers across St. Maarten.

Effective March 22, gasoline prices have jumped by approximately 24.6%, while diesel, heavily used by commercial operators, has surged by 39.7%, placing significant strain on taxi drivers and the broader transport sector.

York emphasized that this call is not sudden or reactionary. He has been raising concerns about taxi pricing since January, when formal inquiries were submitted to the Minister regarding the long overdue taxi fare structure. To date, no response has been received.

“This is not a random call for action. Since January, I have been asking for clarity on taxi fares and the status of the pricing list. Today, fuel prices have increased by as much as 39%, and still there has been no response. The time to act is now,” York stated.

Taxi drivers, already operating within tight margins, are now being forced to absorb steep increases in fuel costs without any clear mechanism to adjust fares. For many, this translates directly into reduced income despite increased working hours.

“Adjustments cannot exist on one side, the gas stations, of the equation while the other, taxis, is expected to absorb the shock.”

York stressed that what began as a concern has now become a direct economic burden due to prolonged inaction. When international price shifts are reflected immediately, but local realities are left unaddressed, it raises serious questions about policy priorities.

“Our taxi drivers are the backbone of our tourism industry. The reality is simple. Costs have gone up overnight, but policy has stood still for months. Taxi drivers cannot operate on silence. The time for discussion has passed. The time for action is now,” he added.

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