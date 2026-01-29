MPs criticize VROMI Minister over public warning on Fire Department go-slow

Advertisement

PHILIPSBURG — Several Members of Parliament used the notification round at the start of a Central Committee meeting on Wednesday to sharply question a recent press release by Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) Patrice Gumbs, in which he warned that a go-slow action by the Fire Department is significantly delaying the processing of building permits.

The Central Committee meeting, held with Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling, was convened to address urgent unresolved matters affecting justice workers. However, MPs seized the opportunity to respond to the VROMI minister’s public statement, which said the suspension of fire safety inspections — a mandatory part of the permitting process — has worsened existing backlogs and is now impacting major public and private projects across St. Maarten.

According to VROMI Minister Patrice Gumbs (Party for Progress), the Fire Department’s actions have effectively halted the issuance of fire safety clearances, leaving projects stalled despite having passed other stages of the approval process.

MP Egbert Doran (National Alliance) questioned why the issue was addressed publicly instead of internally within the Council of Ministers.

“I read something yesterday that the Minister of VROMI published, and I found it a bit disturbing,” Doran said. “According to the minister, the go-slow at the Fire Department is jeopardizing building permits and projects of national priority like the hospital, the prison, and schools.”

Doran argued that the matter should be resolved through direct communication between ministers rather than through the media. “This is an issue that has to do with the Minister of General Affairs. Can the minister not reach out to his colleague in a calm meeting, a letter, a text, or a phone call? Is the Prime Minister unreachable?” he asked. “I don’t understand how the media could help solve that issue.”

MP Lyndon Lewis (Nation Opportunity Wealth) was more forceful in his criticism of VROMI, stating bluntly: “The Ministry of VROMI is a mess.”

“There’s no proper line of communication when it comes to MPs and directly to the minister,” Lewis said. “When MPs speak here, it’s also to the general public, including a message to the minister. If a motion of no confidence comes against someone who is not doing their job, it will have my support.”

MP Ardwell Irion (National Alliance) supported Doran’s position and criticized what he described as a growing pattern of public disputes within government.

“I also read the article from the Minister of VROMI and I thought it was very weird,” Irion said. “I’m realizing the trend of the current government: when they have issues with each other, they don’t talk in the Council of Ministers — they put things out in public.”

Irion noted that while MPs are often told information cannot be shared because it is confidential, ministers themselves are making public appeals. “The Fire Department is making a plea to the honorable Prime Minister to get their issues resolved,” he said. “So maybe the minister should put a little fire under the Prime Minister to get this done.”

He also rejected the suggestion that the Fire Department alone is responsible for permit delays. “Don’t blame the Fire Department — blame yourself,” Irion said. “The minister does not respond to emails. His cabinet does not respond. The secretary-general does not respond, going back a year. Citizens are triple-replying to emails and still get no response.”

MP Darryl York (National Alliance) echoed those concerns and warned that unresolved labor issues could affect major upcoming events.

“This is something I already brought to the Prime Minister during the most recent union meeting here in Parliament,” York said. “What is the government’s plan moving forward with Carnival, the Heineken Regatta, and all the big facilities coming up where the Fire Department and ambulance services will be needed?”

York added, “I would not like to see another article later saying Carnival is in danger because of the Fire Department. These events don’t come as a surprise. The Council of Ministers needs to finally hold the Prime Minister accountable to resolve this situation with the unions.”

In his statement, VROMI Minister Gumbs acknowledged the frustrations of Fire Department personnel but stressed the broader national impact of the go-slow action.

“As a civil servant, I understand and acknowledge the frustrations of our Fire Department personnel,” Gumbs said. “At the same time, we urgently need clarity on the way forward regarding permit approvals.”

