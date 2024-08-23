KPSM March Against Youth Violence well supported

Share This





















CUL-DE-SAC — Throngs of participants supported the Stop Youth Violence march organized by the KPSM on Friday, August 23, during the mid-morning hours. The gathering took place at the Scott’s property in St. Peters and moved along to the various schools with music trucks starting at St. Maarten Academy, then MPC, and ending at St. Dominic. The activities comprised prayers by various members of the clergy at each school and affirmations from local celebrities including DJ Kembe, King James and DJ Outkast, among others.

The gathering featured strong support from the students of each school, politicians from the various political parties, members of parliament, school management officials and other public officials. The students also, while at the gathering chanted slogans like: “Stop the violence”, “We don’t need the violence”, “Be kind”, etc.

A poster designed by a student of the St. Dominic School, which was the winning entry in a poster competition organized by the Youth Department, was also featured in the march.

There was also an address from Chief of Police Carl John, CPO Felix Richards, President of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams and Prime Minister Luc Mercelina. One of the members of parliament who spoke to the students was MP Omar Ottley who cautioned the children against violence as there are only two outcomes: go to the jail or go to the grave; and if you go to the grave, life is over, and if you go to jail life is not good.

Leader of the National Alliance Silveria Jacobs was pleased with the outcome of the march and more specially the turnout from members of her party. “As the leader of the National Alliance, a former minister of education, as an educator and as former prime minister, I have always participated in youth events and will continue to participate and be present. I am super proud that the National Alliance came out in such strong numbers in this march. Super, super proud. We are not only in this community during election time, but election was over and we were out there promoting anti-youth violence,” Jacobs said.

National Alliance members that participated in the march included Member of Parliament Ardwell Irion, former Member of Parliament Angelique Romou, former Minister of Justice Anna Richardson and party candidates Carlita Guy and Edsel Gumbs.

