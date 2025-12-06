Dutch want to give flights to Saba and Statia public service status

THE HAGUE — Minister Robert Tieman, a member of the BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB) party has offered a proposal to the Dutch parliament to adjust the aviation law for the BES-islands. The adjustments is about the establishment of a so-called openbaredienstverplichting (ODV, an obligation to provide public services) for airlines that service the routes between the BES-islands and between these islands and other destinations in the former Netherlands Antilles, such as St. Maarten, Aruba en Curacao. If the parliament agrees, the new status could come into effect on October 1, 2026.

Tieman’s proposal aims to offer affordable flights from the islands to other destinations in the former Netherlands Antilles because such connections are essential to maintain the social, societic and economic development of these entities.

Currently, Winair offers flights to Saba starting at $109 and flights to Statia starting at $119. These prices are considered to be too high, but the airline has to charge them to cover its costs.

When the status of ODV kicks in in 2026, the measure would include maximum prices for these flights that are below what Winair currently offers. The state would compensate the airline for the difference.

Earlier, the Dutch government took a stake of around 8 percent in Winair, but this did not result in lower prices. An investigation into the matter in 2021 showed, not surprisingly, that the interest of the Dutch state (lower ticket prices) conflicted with Winair’s interest (to operate financially viable airlift to the islands).

Other suggested alternatives to bring the prices down included lowering airport and passenger fees and charges related to air traffic control as well as ticket subsidies for passengers, state support for specific companies, allowing seventh freedom flights (whereby airlines only transport passengers and goods between specific airports) and a relaxation of the requirements for the establishment of airlines in the Caribbean.

The explanatory notes with the law proposal state that it is necessary to establish transport requirements; once this is done lawmakers can set up a package of requirements airlines have to meet if they want to provide the service.

Other countries use the ODV-structure as well. An example mentioned in the explanatory notes is the route between Paris and Le-Puy-en-Velay (Lourdes). In 2018 the French state paid $552,160 to the airline that services this route; it amounts to a subsidy per passenger of $83.24.

The routes between the islands in the Caribbean part of the kingdom are especially sparse between Saba, Statia and Sint Maarten. Saba has 1,800 inhabitants, and Statia 3,200. They are all dependent on St. Maarten for services like healthcare, education, the administration of justice, notary services, consumption and work. Considering the historical development of these islands there are also family and friendship relationships.

Winair has announced that is considers the establishment of an ODV a suitable instrument. The ODV-structure requires the guarantee of continuity, a minimum of regular flights, a minimum capacity (in terms of available seats) and a maximum on ticket prices. If for some reason (with the exception of disasters like the Covid-pandemic) an airline does not meet these requirements for a month or longer, the ODV will cease to exist.

