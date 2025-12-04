Saint Barthélemy adopts advanced drone detection and management system

GUSTAVIA — Saint-Barthélemy has become the second territory in the world, after Monaco, to implement a fully integrated drone traffic management and detection system, significantly strengthening airspace safety around the island.

Aéroport de Saint-Barthélemy – Rémy-de-Haenen has adopted FlyBy, a complete Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) solution developed by Air Space Drone. The system combines two major functions: digital flight authorization for drone operators and real-time detection of drones in low-altitude airspace.

Airport Managing Director Fabrice Danet says the new technology will provide a much safer operational environment, particularly near sensitive aircraft approach and departure routes. Any drone entering restricted zones will trigger immediate alerts, helping protect commercial flights, general aviation, emergency services, and the drone community itself.

Drone pilots now have access to the online portal Flyby.aero, where they can plan flights and request authorization directly through the airport. This system simplifies compliance and ensures that all drone operations take place within the approved regulatory framework.

Beyond safety, Danet sees the investment as a step toward expanding innovation and economic activity. With clear low-altitude visibility and active oversight of drone movements, advanced professional drone services—such as inspections, logistics support or specialised aerial imaging—can be safely developed on the island.

Detection is described as the core of the new system. By continuously monitoring drone activity, authorities gain the transparency and situational awareness needed to maintain safety and accountability in increasingly busy airspace.

As drone usage continues to grow across the Caribbean, Saint-Barthélemy’s move positions the island at the forefront of modern airspace management, offering a regional model for safe and efficient drone integration.

Erwin E Dormoy

###

Related articles:

Rémy-de-Haenen Airport gears up for Holiday Season rush with record traffic

###

ADVERTISEMENT