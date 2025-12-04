O’Neal Arrindell has to repay millions to the government, court rules

PHILIPSBURG — The Common Court of Justice ordered former Checkmate Security director O’Neal Arrindell to pay a bit more than 4.1 million guilders ($2.3 million) to country St. Maarten. The decision confirms a decision the Court in First Instance took in January 2023 when it found Arrindell guilty of fraud and corruption in the Emerald-investigation whereby the port was defrauded of almost $7 million with fake invoices that were paid to seven different construction companies.

O’Neil is currently serving a 40-month prison sentence for these crimes but now the court of appeals has added another layer to his punishment.

Arrindell maintained his innocence during the appeals hearing, claiming that he was paid for working as a consultant for dredging company Devcon. His attorney argued that he had been paid for legitimate work, but the court did not accept this explanation.

If Arrindell does not pay his dues, he is due for another three years in prison. Attempts to reach an out of court settlement with the government were unsuccessful.

Arrindell got a discount on the money he has to repay because he bribed former parliamentarian Frans Richardson for $370,000.

The court ruling adds to Arrindell’s checkered history. In March 2018 he was arrested on suspicion of election fraud – vote buying during the 2016 parliamentary elections.

