When attention—not accuracy—is the fuel of illegitimate media

~ When the Silence of Support Becomes the Noise of Irresponsibility ~

We at StMaartenNews.com have always operated on a simple but unwavering principle: to serve the people of St. Maarten with credible, ethical, and professional journalism. Our commitment to accuracy, fairness, and responsible reporting is not just a slogan—it is our daily standard.

So imagine our position when we recently received a formal legal notice—a cease and desist letter—concerning online content that we did not publish, do not host, and have absolutely no control over.

This outrageous incident is not only absurd in its implication, but also deeply troubling in what it reflects: the dire consequences of a society that has failed to support its legitimate, law-abiding media institutions.

When credible news outlets like ours are not financially supported, whether through subscriptions, advertising, or public-sector partnerships, we are forced to fight for survival in a media landscape overrun by rogue, anonymous, and irresponsible bloggers. These content creators do not play by the rules. They do not fact-check, do not source, and do not care about truth, accuracy, or journalistic ethics. Their only currency is clicks, likes, shares, and gossip-fueled virality.

In the vacuum of support for legitimate media, yellow journalism, gutter reporting, and mudslinging are allowed to thrive—unchecked, unregulated, and, worst of all, undeterred. These online instigators are emboldened by the knowledge that their only accountability is the short-lived attention of a melee-lusting and scandal-hungry audience.

Meanwhile, we—the ones who adhere to the ethical boundaries of journalism—are left picking up the pieces, defending our name against confusion, and standing in the crossfire of content we did not create.

Let us be clear: we have always welcomed criticism, we support freedom of speech, and we believe in press freedom. But what we will no longer tolerate is the erosion of our credibility through guilt by association, especially when unscrupulous actors are allowed to run rampant because the community has failed to properly invest in responsible journalism.

This moment is a wake-up call. To our readers, to our businesses, to our government institutions, and to anyone who values truth over spectacle: support your local news media. Because if you don’t, one day you might find yourself on the receiving end of an inflammatory, defamatory publication with no ethics and no accountability—and by then, your only recourse will be costly legal action that often leads nowhere.

Cease and desist letters won’t work. Reason won’t work. Why? Because attention—not accuracy—is the fuel of illegitimate media.

If we are to protect truth, defend reputations, and maintain the democratic pillars of our society, then we must protect and fund those who do this work professionally. Support subscriptions. Pay for advertising. Encourage government subsidies for the press. Push for media councils with real oversight powers.

Because without this support, you are not just silencing real journalism—you are giving away the platform to agents of chaos.

Let this editorial be both a notice and a warning: In the battle between journalism and gossip, you get what you support.

###

