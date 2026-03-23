Innovation in Action: St. Maarten’s Youth Shine During Science Week 2026

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Participating students at the 2026 Science Fair and (lower picture) Winners of the 2026 S. Maarten Science Fair

Philipsburg, St. Maarten — Science Week 2026, held March 9 to 21, 2026, brought together students, educators, professionals, and community stakeholders in a dynamic celebration of curiosity, innovation, and discovery under the theme “Innovate for Wellbeing.”

The week of activities highlighted the growing interest in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) across the island, while also reinforcing the importance of innovation in addressing real-world challenges and improving community wellbeing.

Science Week officially launched with an inspiring opening ceremony featuring addresses by Dr. Rolinda Carter, President of the St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation; Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina; and Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Ms. Melissa Gumbs.

In her remarks, Dr. Carter emphasized the role of science and innovation in strengthening small island communities, encouraging participants to move beyond ideas and focus on solutions that positively impact society. Minister Gumbs highlighted the importance of nurturing curiosity, noting that “the moment a child asks ‘why,’ that is the moment science begins.” Prime Minister Mercelina described Science Week as a celebration not only of projects, but of the possibilities that young minds represent for the future.

Following the opening ceremony, a Horizon Chat titled “Moving Ideas into Solutions” set the tone for the week by encouraging participants to translate innovation into practical impact.

Student engagement remained strong throughout the week. Sixty-one students from six schools participated in seven STEAM-focused field trips to local businesses, gaining hands-on exposure to careers in areas such as healthcare, engineering, multimedia, and meteorology. These experiences allowed students to explore potential career paths and better understand the practical applications of science.

The flagship event, the St. Maarten National Science Fair, showcased student projects from Learning Unlimited, MAC Comprehensive Secondary Education, St. Maarten Academy, St. Maarten Academy VBC, and the Caribbean International Academy. Students demonstrated not only technical knowledge, but also confidence, collaboration, and a willingness to learn from peers and experts.

The public viewing welcomed local, regional, and international visitors, including delegations from St. Eustatius, Anguilla, St. Martin, and the United States, reflecting growing regional interest and opportunities for collaboration.

Science Week concluded with the Science Week 2026 Award and Closing Ceremony, where outstanding students were recognized for their achievements.

Reflecting on the week, Dr. Carter noted that Science Week created meaningful moments of connection, discovery, and growth. From collaborative discussions during panel sessions to hands-on learning during field trips and confident project presentations at the Science Fair, students were actively engaging in the process of innovation.

The week also extended beyond the island, as St. Maarten’s first robotics team, SXM Tech Tides, competed in the OECSRA Super Regional Robotics Challenge in St. Kitts, securing 2nd place among eight countries and earning both the Code Mastery Award and the Digital Engagement Award. This milestone reflects the expanding opportunities for students in robotics and innovation at the regional level.

“One thing is clear: our youth are ready,” said Dr. Carter. “They are ready to research, to be challenged, and to innovate. As a Foundation, we remain committed to providing those opportunities alongside our partners.”

The St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation extends its sincere appreciation to all who contributed to the success of Science Week 2026, including board and committee members, school management and coordinators, teachers, mentors, sponsors, volunteers, parents, and guardians.

The Foundation continues to play a vital role in developing a generation of young people equipped with the skills to think critically, solve problems, and lead innovation locally, regionally, and internationally.

Science Fair Award Winners:

Natural Science 12-14

1st: Vlad Ahlip & Amir Baharani (LU) – Mind Over Muscle

2nd: Joella Riviere & Shaniah Persaud (Mac-High) – Improving Posture to Prevent and Back Pain

Natural Science 15+

1st: Odeya Attia & Christine Cutler (CIA) – Investigating the use of seaweed for use in paper and packaging manufacturing.

2nd: Mya Gomez & Marit van de Wel (CIA) – Investigating seaweed for use as a fertilizer

Earth & Environmental Science 12-14

1st: Giselina G. Domatilia & Taina Clement (CIA) – Sargassum for use in Bioplastics

2nd: Daniel Samuel & Jelani Richardson (Mac-High) – Clean Water Solutions for Community Wellbeing

Earth & Environmental Science 15+

1st: Cheyandro Redan & Gloria Beretta (LU) – Watt’s Up?

2nd: Menarly Edmond & Dandranee McNamee (Mac-High) – Waste Management Innovations for Small Islands

Social & Behavioral Sciences 12-14

1st: Shandelia Ashloy & Neriah Williams (Mac-High) – Reducing Bullying to Improve School Wellbeing

2nd: Annaya Mahtani & Charvi Pahuja (LU) – Academic Pressure Cooker

Computer, Software, and Robotics 12-14

1st: Elia Bevilacqua (LU) – The Cleaning Buddy Bot

Computer, Software, and Robotics 15+

1st: Shivanie Dookhan & Arianna Hernandez (LU) – Kindness Currents

Viewer’s Choice award 12-14

Vlad Ahlip & Amir Baharani (LU) – Mind Over Muscle

Viewer’s Choice award 15+

Neriah Richardson & Aarushi Goklani (LU) – Clot Busters

Poster Winner

Fang Yu Cai – Learning Unlimited

SXM Tech Tides selected representative

Jacob Boxshall – Learning Unlimited

Akash Pillai – St. Maarten Academy

SXM Tech Tides selected alternates

Edom Richardson – St. Maarten Academy

Dominic Peters – St. Maarten Academy Vocational Business Campus

For more information, please visit the SMSFF Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SXMSCIENCEFAIR/.

For more information, please contact:

Sint Maarten Science Fair Foundation (SMSFF)