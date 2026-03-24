Road Safety Requires Real Solutions, Not Temporary Fixes

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Member of Parliament Francisco A. Lacroes has raised concerns about the effectiveness of current road safety enforcement measures in Sint Maarten, noting that the present approach is not sufficiently addressing the root of the problem.

“If someone can replace a confiscated motorcycle almost immediately, then the system is not solving the problem,” Lacroes stated. No helmet, no road tax, no insurance required, no drivers license and no age check!

He pointed to the ongoing practice of confiscating motorcycles during police controls, while individuals remain able to easily purchase replacement bikes without sufficient checks on licensing, insurance, or compliance. This, he argued, creates a cycle that undermines enforcement and allows unsafe practices to continue.

MP Lacroes had already taken a step in that direction by presenting a motion which was adopted on June 23, 2025, by this parliament which called for stronger enforcement, public awareness, and coordinated policy measures.

However, enforcement alone cannot deliver the intended results if gaps remain in how vehicles are imported, sold, and brought onto the road. Without proper regulation at the front end, enforcement at the back end will continue to fall short.

Lacroes also noted concern that, despite the clear directives contained in the motion, a comprehensive update on its execution has not yet been provided to Parliament. In this context, formal letters have been addressed to both the Minister of Justice and the Minister of TEATT, requesting clarification on enforcement measures as well as the regulatory framework governing the sale and use of motorcycles.

“The people of Sint Maarten deserve a system that works from start to finish,” he said. “We cannot continue to operate in a way where measures are taken, but the underlying issues remain untouched”.

He called for better coordination between ministries so that enforcement, regulation, and public awareness are aligned and effectively implemented.

According to Lacroes, real progress in road safety will only be achieved when policies are not only announced, but properly executed and enforced across the full system.

He concluded that addressing road safety requires serious commitment, clear accountability, and a willingness to move beyond temporary fixes toward lasting solutions.

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