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    Infrastructure

    Road Safety Requires Real Solutions, Not Temporary Fixes

    The PublisherBy 2 Mins Read

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    Member of Parliament Francisco A. Lacroes has raised concerns about the effectiveness of  current road safety enforcement measures in Sint Maarten, noting that the present approach is not  sufficiently addressing the root of the problem. 

    “If someone can replace a confiscated motorcycle almost immediately, then the system is not  solving the problem,” Lacroes stated. No helmet, no road tax, no insurance required, no drivers  license and no age check!  

    He pointed to the ongoing practice of confiscating motorcycles during police controls, while  individuals remain able to easily purchase replacement bikes without sufficient checks on  licensing, insurance, or compliance. This, he argued, creates a cycle that undermines  enforcement and allows unsafe practices to continue. 

    MP Lacroes had already taken a step in that direction by presenting a motion which was adopted on June 23, 2025, by this parliament which called for stronger enforcement, public awareness,  and coordinated policy measures. 

    However, enforcement alone cannot deliver the intended results if gaps remain in how vehicles  are imported, sold, and brought onto the road. Without proper regulation at the front end,  enforcement at the back end will continue to fall short. 

    Lacroes also noted concern that, despite the clear directives contained in the motion, a  comprehensive update on its execution has not yet been provided to Parliament. In this context,  formal letters have been addressed to both the Minister of Justice and the Minister of TEATT,  requesting clarification on enforcement measures as well as the regulatory framework governing  the sale and use of motorcycles. 

    “The people of Sint Maarten deserve a system that works from start to finish,” he said. “We  cannot continue to operate in a way where measures are taken, but the underlying issues remain  untouched”. 

    He called for better coordination between ministries so that enforcement, regulation, and public  awareness are aligned and effectively implemented. 

    According to Lacroes, real progress in road safety will only be achieved when policies are not  only announced, but properly executed and enforced across the full system. 

    He concluded that addressing road safety requires serious commitment, clear accountability, and  a willingness to move beyond temporary fixes toward lasting solutions.

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