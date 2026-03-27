VIPservices.sx Confirms Website Disruption Following Cyberattack; No Client Data Compromised

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Philipsburg, St. Maarten – March 27, 2026 — Management of VIPservices.sx announces that its website recently experienced a disruption following a coordinated distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, which resulted in the temporary crash of the website server.

Upon immediate investigation, it was confirmed that while the attack affected website availability, no client data was compromised at any time. VIPservices.sx does not store sensitive client information, including personal data or credit card details, on its website. As such, clients and partners can be assured that their information remains fully secure.

Management has taken swift action to address the incident and is currently migrating the website to a secure, cloud-based hosting environment. This upgraded infrastructure will include enhanced cybersecurity protections designed to prevent and mitigate future attacks.

In addition to strengthening its digital security, VIPservices.sx is using this opportunity to further improve its online platform. Plans are underway to introduce an upgraded website experience, including the launch of a new membership-based platform at VIPservices.club, which will provide exclusive access and priority services for members.

During this transition period, clients may continue to book services directly through the following channels:

Email: info@vipservices.club

info@vipservices.club Reservations (Call/WhatsApp): +1 721 526 4420

+1 721 526 4420 Operations (24/7 Call/WhatsApp): +1 721 523 3564

VIPservices.sx remains fully operational and continues to provide its full range of premium services, including VIP Arrival, Departure and Connection Services, Fast Track Services, Airport Transfers, and VIP Lounge access.

Management appreciates the continued trust and support of its clients and partners and remains committed to delivering secure, reliable, and exceptional service.

For further information, please contact:

VIPservices.sx Management

Email: info@vipservices.club

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