A Conversation with Antek’s Donovan Smith

By Tom Clifford

They are situated in Bel Air, beside a funeral parlor, and across the road from a general hospital under construction. Donovan Smith, one of Antek’s two managing directors, laughs off any suggestion that this was planned as a location bordering on the philosophical. “The hospital and funeral home were there before Antek was built. We work well with our neighbors, and appreciate the work that that they both do. I can take some solace that from the cradle to the grave I am in good company,’’ Smith, 40, says.

It used to be that one way to gauge age was if police officers looked young. Now it seems managing directors are youthful.

He is no stranger to achieving things at a young age. Smith finished school at 16 and went to University of Saint Martin. In 2002 he set off for Tallahassee in Florida to study computer sciences. He commenced an internship in 2006 in Tampa with financial firm Raymond James.

After 18 months or so he returned as a qualified computer scientist.

He wasn’t really job hunting. His mother was unwell and he wanted to spend time with her. She passed on the last day of 2007. Some time later he was at a bachelor party when someone he didn’t know particularly well suggested that he give IT service provider Antek a call.

“I sent off my CV to them and within minutes they replied saying they would like to interview me.’’

He started as a technician, “fixing things’’ and got more and more work. His talent was recognized and he was quickly promoted.

The firm now employs 12, “and a half’’ Smith points out. They have a part-time worker.

When the owners decided to retire, Smith, along with his business partner, Luca Zambrini, was tasked with helping ensure a smooth handover. The owners had no heirs on the island and were looking for someone to pass the reins to.

“We wanted to make sure the staff were happy with the new arrangements.’’

The company focuses on hardware, software and managed services and with no small sense of pride, Smith says it is the sector leader here.

The company normally operates 9-5 Monday to Friday, but these hours can be extended depending on the volume of work. Weekends are spent with his family when the MD takes on the more demanding role of father to twin girls and a boy.

“Azalia and Zendaya are 5 and Zahkari is 3. My wife is from the Netherlands. She is not a football supporter but if she did support anyone it would be FC Twente. They are from her home town of Enschede.’’

The mention of football brings us to Curacao and their inspirational achievement in qualifying for the World Cup.

It’s a changing world he says, especially with AI.

“It won’t be felt as much here as in the US as the major benefit of AI comes with economies of scale. But it will be felt. It’s important not to be afraid of it and to be properly educated in its uses. But we have to retain the human touch.’’

We are speaking in the company’s meeting room. A map of the island adorns one wall.

“We will redecorate the conference room next year, making sure it looks modern and has modern capabilities.’’

###

Related articles:

MotorWorld introduces the Chery: China’s leading export vehicle brand

Contour Airlines starts new link between San Juan and St. Maarten

Employer Council sounds alarm; suggests switching to VAT

Cruise Ships In But No Tourist Spending

###

ADVERTISEMENT