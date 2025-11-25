Airlines warned about flying in Venezuelan airspace

By Tom Clifford

Airlines have been warned of potential risks when flying in Venezuelan airspace due to “heightened military activity.”

The warning by the United States Federal Aviation Administration comes amid a massive buildup of the US military in the region.

Issued on Friday the FAA’s NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) alert cites the “worsening security situation and heightened military activity in or around Venezuela’’.

It added that the situation could pose risks for aircraft. Crucially, it stopped short of prohibiting flights over the country.

Aircraft operating in the area were instructed to “exercise caution,” “at all altitudes, including during overflight, the arrival and departure phases of flight’’, and in or at “airports and aircraft on the ground”.

Increased Venezuela military readiness, the FAA said in a background information document, has seen an increase in global navigation satellite system interference in Venezuelan airspace.

The FAA added that since September “Venezuela has conducted multiple military exercises and directed the mass mobilisation of thousands of military and reserve forces,” while also noting that “Venezuela has at no point expressed an intent to target civil aviation.”

“The FAA will continue to monitor the risk environment for US civil aviation operating in the region and make adjustments, as appropriate,” it stressed.

Flights by US passenger or cargo carriers to Venezuela were suspended in 2019 but some US airlines fly over the country en route to other South American destinations.

The Venezuelan military, the agency said, possessed advanced fighter aircraft and multiple weapons systems capable of reaching or exceeding civil aircraft operating altitudes.

There was also, it added, potential low-altitude risk from air defense systems and anti-aircraft artillery.

The FAA said it will continue to monitor the risk environment for US civil aviation operating in the region.

US military forces are increasing deployment to the region in support of US Southern Command operations and the President Donald Trump’s stated priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Operation Southern Spear expanding its anti-drug campaign last week, nearly two months after the US began carrying out strikes targeting alleged drug smuggling boats in the region. That is largely seen as directly targeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s regime.

###

Previous articles by Tom Clifford:

Old Bases, New Battles: Trump’s Mixed Signals on Venezuela and Nuclear Testing

Venezuela Scraps Gas Deal with Trinidad over U.S. Warship Visit

While Washington Threatens, Beijing Invests: China’s Growing Influence in the Caribbean

A New Caribbean Crisis: U.S. Warships, Venezuela, and the Monroe Doctrine

US sending aircraft carrier strike group to the Caribbean

###

ADVERTISEMENT