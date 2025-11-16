MotorWorld introduces the Chery: China’s leading export vehicle brand

By Tom Clifford

Cole Bay, November 14, 2025 — The music was thumping and the food on offer was tempting and mouth-watering as MotorWorld geared up for the launch of the Chery Tiggo series at Cole Bay on Friday.

“The Chery is China’s leading vehicle in terms of exports,’’ said Dylan Smith Motoworld’s regional brand and logistics manager.

The sport utility vehicle has been produced by Chinese manufacturer Chery Automobile since 2005. It boasts an amazing statistic as China’s top auto exporter for two decades. It has established a presence in 100 countries and regions.

“Tiggo is a play on the word tiger,’’ Smith said. It’s also a portmanteau of Tiger and Go, indicating swiftness.

Its appearance is meant to resemble the power of the famed creature as it roars.

“The price ranges from $17,000 to much higher, but let’s say about $40,000 is the norm,’’ he added, having to raise his voice above the blaring music.

“What we offer is appealing, especially the 10-year or one million km warranty for non-wear and tear,’’ he said.

As food and snacks were served, models posed and people danced during the event that had taken on a festive air.

Hyundai from South Korea and Volkswagen and Audi from Germany are MotorWorld’s leading sellers. But the Chery could soon be up there, Smith said.

He emphasized its durability and unique features.

“Voice-control commands can be used, say, to open windows of the sun roof. It also has its own built-in satellite equipment. That means it’s not relying solely on GPS but can communicate independently with satellites.’’

Technicians from MotorWorld were sent over to China for training and all the parts are available here, he added. That means if a customer requires a certain part then they don’t have to wait for it to be imported. That is no small consideration for an island.

An SUV is a large vehicle that is designed to be used off-road as well as in urban areas.

###

ADVERTISEMENT