SMMC Launches New Website www.smgh.sx 

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CAY HILL: As part of its transition to the new St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH), St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has announced the launch of its new website, www.SMGH.sx. The new website, built by Dutch Caribbean web developer Let’s Build That Site, offers a user-friendly digital experience designed with the hospital’s patients and visitors in mind.

In addition to basic features such as news, job vacancies, a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section and information about the hospital, the site also features digital forms for compliments, complaints and job application submission. Additionally, patient information brochures on various health-related topics are also available for online reading or download.

SMGH.sx boasts several accessibility features including Dutch, French and Spanish translations, easy options to increase contrast or enlarge text, a fully customizable “read aloud” function for the visually impaired and a chat function that allows users to find all information in one place. Additionally, the site conforms to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2,1 level AA, which define requirements for designers and developers to improve accessibility for people with disabilities.

“This new website is a step further in our transition to SMGH. Our goal was to create a digital translation of the in-person experience we want our patients and visitors to have at our new hospital, aligned with our mission, vision and brand. This meant working with our developer to create something that was not only aesthetically pleasing but also accessible to all,” said SMMC’s Senior Communications Officer Shari de Riggs.

The site continues to serve as an official communication channel with press releases and updates on medical specialties, SMGH construction and other important information for patients, visitors and the community. The new website can be visited at www.smgh.sx.