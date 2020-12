Share This





















Dear Minister Panneflek,

Do we REALLY need another public holiday for our businesses to stay closed or have to pay overtime if we chose to open anyhow? Why did the COM not just give THEIR employees the day off and leave the rest of the economy do its thing! We are this COVID year already losing our shirts and REALLY do not need Government to play Santa Clause at Private Sector’s (and your empty coffers’) expense!!

Mike Ferrier