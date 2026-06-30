MP Lacroes Calls on Residents to Report Sewage and Septic Problems Across Sint Maarten 

Advertisement

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Member of Parliament Francisco A. Lacroes has submitted questions to the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) concerning sewage discharge, septic overflows, and wastewater issues affecting various neighborhoods throughout Sint Maarten.

MP Lacroes made it known that numerous residents have raised concerns regarding septic water flowing onto public roads, drains, yards, and residential areas, creating potential public health and environmental concerns for years.

“Residents have repeatedly expressed concerns about sewage and septic water entering public spaces. These situations not only affect the quality of life within our communities but may also pose serious health and environmental risks,” Lacroes stated.

As part of his parliamentary inquiry, the Member of Parliament is inviting members of the public to assist in documenting affected areas throughout the country.

Residents who observe sewage or septic water flowing onto public roads, yards, drains, or other public areas are encouraged to submit:

• A photograph or video of the location.

• The street name and house number, where applicable.

• The district or neighborhood.

• A brief description of the problem.

• The date the issue was observed.

The information collected will assist in identifying recurring problem areas and provide additional information regarding the extent of sewage and septic issues affecting communities across Sint Maarten.

The parliamentary questions submitted to the Minister seek information regarding the number of complaints received by Government, which departments are responsible for addressing these issues, response times for complaints, and what measures are being taken to improve sewage and wastewater management throughout the country.

“The community often sees these problems long before they reach the desks of Government. By working together, we can identify affected areas and ensure that the proper authorities are made aware of the conditions residents are experiencing,” Lacroes stated.

Lacroes emphasized that every resident deserves to live in a clean and healthy environment and that community participation is essential in identifying areas requiring attention.

Residents are also reminded that the Ministry of VROMI has a QR code available for reporting infrastructure and environmental concerns. MP Lacroes encourages residents to make use of the VROMI QR code to officially report sewage and septic issues to the Ministry, while also sharing the information with his office to assist with parliamentary oversight and accountability.

Residents may submit information through the following channels:

Email: francisco.lacroes@sxmparliament.org

Telephone/WhatsApp: +1 (721) 526-6868

Facebook: MP Francisco A. Lacroes

“By documenting these issues, we can better understand the scope of the problem and work toward lasting solutions that protect public health and improve the quality of life within our communities,” Lacroes concluded.

###

ADVERTISEMENT