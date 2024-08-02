Carlita Guy wants to improve the St. Maarten economy

Share This





















By Andre Huie

PHILIPSBURG — National Alliance candidate number 17 Carlita Guy has a passion to see the St. Maarten economy thrive and return to the pinnacle it once was. An entrepreneur herself, Guy, in an interview with StMaartenNews.com, spoke passionately about the taxation inequality between small and medium enterprises and larger businesses on the island.

“I don’t believe in small businesses paying TOT (turnover tax) while a business that is profiting in the 5 digits and higher can be exempted for 10 years. That is a something that has piqued my interest to bring understanding to me because as we know the economy of St. Maarten consists of many small businesses who are the pillars of our economy,” she said.

The passion for helping small businesses is why Guy is running on the National Alliance slate. She said in her view, the National Alliance has always been for the “small man” and seeing them develop. “(National Alliance’s) policies and principles align with mine. They stand for entrepreneurship. I am an entrepreneur so I will go where I feel at home and where I know my expertise will be appreciated,” she said.

And speaking of expertise, Guy operates a yachting business LuxCmar Yacht Services, which provides all around services to yachts that visit St. Maarten. She believes that the tourism industry, which was a jewel in the Caribbean, is preforming below its level and she has plans, if elected to help restore the industry to its former glory. “In order for our economy to rise, so does our tourism product. As a person who owns a business in this industry, I see the potential…to open opportunities for our youth, beautifying St. Maarten and making St. Maarten number one again…. seeing that tourism is our (main industry) this is something we need to tackle,” Guy said.

Carlita Guy said she chose to enter the political arena due to the lack of leadership she has observed in St. Maarten, which led to the fall of the coalition government, just 17 days into the new term. “I never thought about it (before), but I am the kind of person if I see something going wrong, I always try to jump in (to fix it) …when the government fell, I was frustrated like every other citizen in St. Maarten,” Guy said. “I have a vision and I am very determined to see my country rise above all .”

Guy has qualification in international businesses management from The Netherlands. She returned home after studies and later started her company LuxCmar Yacht Services, after working at the Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority. She believes the success she has achieved in business, can be translated into politics if given the opportunity. “My business was nominated and awarded nautical tourism yacht agent award in 2023. If I was able to complete that and achieve that goal for my business, I believe I can achieve a lot more for the government of St. Maarten,” she said.

