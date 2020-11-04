Arrest made into the ongoing investigation of drugs smuggling via the harbor

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — Members of the Alpha Team arrested an individual with the initials D.E.G. (43) for his involvement in the smuggling of large amount of narcotics via cargo facilities in Pointe Blanche, earlier this year.

This arrest took place on Tuesday October 27th, 2020, at the residence of the suspect. After being interrogated by members of the team, the suspect was given a summons to appear in court and later released.

This investigation is still ongoing.

The Alpha Team is a jointly multidisciplinary Team that is comprised of the Police Department KPSM, the Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the Koninklijke Marechaussee and the Coast Guard.