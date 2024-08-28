Carl & Sons Unique Bakery remains operating despite tax woes

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG -- The public in recent days has been a roller-coaster of emotions over the pending auction of bakery inventory of one of St. Maarten’s iconic businesses—Carl and Sons Unique Bakery. The auction under the auspices of the St. Maarten tax administration is designed to recoup taxes owed by the company and features a wide variety of bakery equipment and furniture including tables, chairs, freezer, slow cooker among other things.

The ads of the auction published in the local newspaper, triggered strong sentiments from some on social media and in the public domain; saddened by the fact that an established business that has been serving the St. Maarten community faithfully for over four decades, could be on the verge of closure.

But according to Kenrick Housen, the son of the founder of the business and the manager of the day-to-day operations, Carl & Sons remains in business and is still in operation, while it continues to negotiates with the authorities on resolving the matter. Housen appreciates the public outpouring and support from the general public, but when contacted by this media house, he refrained from commenting on the matter until the issue has been fully ventilated. He promised to provide an update when there has been progress.

Carl & Sons is a family-owned local business since 1982, baking fresh bread every day. The company expanded its menu and services, adding catering for events such as parties, weddings, luncheons, full holiday meals etc. The bakery operates from two locations: Cole Bay and Philipsburg. The business got a high rating on TripAdvisor and continues to be a household name among St. Maarten for fresh baked products.

Some persons on social media assumed that unfair and increased competition from foreign owned bakeries allowed to operate on St. Maarten, is among the reasons for an established local bakery like Carl & Sons being in financial problems. Others surmised that the tax office and by extension the government, could do more to assist the business recover from its financial woes. Only time will tell the future of Carl & Sons and whether it can work out an arrangement with the tax administrators and remain in business.

