Share This





















~ NAGICO donates Hand Sanitizing and Temperature Check stations to all Public Schools and school supplies for Public School students ~

PHILIPSBURG, SINT MAARTEN – In preparation for the reopening of Schools to in class instructions, NAGICO Insurances has donated automated hand sanitizing and temperature check stations to all seven (7) Public Schools and school supplies for the students.

This donation is a result of a partnership formed between NAGICO, the Ministry of Education, Sports & Culture to fully outfit the Public Schools with the necessary safety equipment and items needed to allow for proper sanitization, health and safety measures in school.

“With our schools physical reopening in the next week and the Coronavirus pandemic still prevalent, we at NAGICO felt it necessary and prudent to partner with the Department of Public Schools to help to provide a safe environment for our children and teachers as they venture back into the classrooms,” Eric Ellis, Managing Director and Head of NAGICO St. Maarten said. “The Inspectorate of Schools have set certain health and safety criteria, which each school must meet before being permitted to reopen, so it was based on those guidelines, that the collaboration was formed. NAGICO has installed a sanitization and temperature check station in all Public Schools and have committed to provide maintenance for these machines and hand sanitizer refills from the moment school reopens until the end of this year. In addition, we have provided over 500 swag bags with school supplies for the students as a little welcome back gift.”

The temperature check and sanitization stations are all automated non-touch systems, which displays hands-free temperature readings, as well as hands-free sanitizing dispenser. These machines will be placed at the security entrance of each Public School and will be able to detect anyone who has a fever before entering the premises and to encourage sanitizing at the same time.

The machines were officially presented to the Minister of Education Drs. Rodolphe Samuel and Acting Head of the Division for Educational Innovation, Mrs. Oralie Boirard who thanked NAGICO for this generous donation which they believe will extremely crucial part of their safety protocols for schools.

“After a prolonged closure of schools all over the world because of the epidemic, we as a Ministry together with our School Boards and other stakeholders have had to create protocols to safely reopen schools while taking measures to limit the spread of the virus,” Drs. Samuel said. “These measures have proven to be costly, especially considering the financial climate we as a country and individuals are going through and because of that we are very grateful to NAGICO for stepping up in such a big way and for taking their corporate social responsibility seriously.”

Drs. Samuel further explained that some of the safety and hygiene protocols being adopted includes: physical distancing measures inside and outside of the classrooms, the staggering of class schedules and recess periods, providing handwashing stations, the wearing of masks, regular handwashing, discouraging unnecessary touching and ensuring that sick students, teachers and auxiliary staff stay at home.

A range of sanitization and disinfection measures have been carried out at the schools and daily disinfection and cleaning of surfaces have been arranged. In class instruction resumes on October 19 in phases.

Photo Caption: (L to R) Minister of Education, Sports & Culture; Rodolphe Samuel, Interim DPE Head Ms. Marcelia Henry and Acting Head of the Division of Educational Innovation Oralie Boirard, accepts the hand sanitizing and temperature check stations from Eric Ellis; Managing Director & Territory Head of NAGICO Insurances and his team.