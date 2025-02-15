St. Barths Shares Its Tourism Data, Why Can’t St. Maarten?

Share This





















There is something both impressive and frustrating about looking at the latest 2023-2024 Observatoire du Tourisme report from St. Barths. While our neighboring island has released an in-depth, data-driven analysis of its tourism sector, St. Maarten remains silent, unable to even provide basic fourth-quarter statistics for 2024.

The difference is staggering. In St. Barths, tourism authorities offer comprehensive insights into visitor origins, flight connections, hotel occupancy, and even spending trends. They can pinpoint which U.S. states send the most tourists, how travelers arrive, and where they prefer to stay. This level of transparency allows for smarter policymaking, targeted marketing, and investment decisions that strengthen their tourism economy.

Meanwhile, in St. Maarten, we are left in the dark. Key tourism data is either delayed, incomplete, or simply never published. Businesses, investors, and tourism stakeholders have no clear picture of who is visiting the island, how they are arriving, and whether numbers are improving or declining. The lack of available statistics raises troubling questions. Are we experiencing growth? Are we losing market share? And most importantly—why isn’t this data being shared with the public?

Without transparency, accountability disappears. It becomes impossible to measure success or failure, to determine whether policies are working, or to adjust strategies in response to shifting tourism trends. Other Caribbean destinations, like St. Barths, use their statistical insights to refine their approach. They analyze trends and adapt marketing efforts to attract and retain high-value visitors. St. Maarten, on the other hand, seems content to operate in a fog of uncertainty, with decision-makers relying on gut feelings rather than hard facts.

This is not just about numbers—it’s about our economic future. Tourism is St. Maarten’s lifeblood, and failing to track it properly means we cannot compete effectively. The consequences are clear: missed opportunities, inefficient marketing, and a growing perception that St. Maarten is falling behind while others surge ahead.

If St. Barths can share its data with precision, why can’t St. Maarten? The time for excuses is over. It is time for transparency.

