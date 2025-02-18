Payback time for Emsley Tromp and Jerry Hasselmeyer

Share This





















WILLEMSTAD — Former President if the Central Bank of Curacao and St. Maarten (CBCS) Dr. Emsley Tromp and the bank’s former secretary-director Jerry Hasselmeyer have been ordered to repay the central bank more than 2.5 million guilders by the Court in First Instance in Curacao.

Tromp has to repay 2,203,890 guilders ($1,231,223) while the court hit Hasselmeyer with an order to repay 380,900 guilders ($212,793) to the central bank. The ruling has immediate effect and does not affect a possible appeal against the verdicts.

Tromp was president of the CBCS from 1991 until 2017, when he was fired after accusations of tax fraud. He was later acquitted of these charges, but the bank nevertheless started a civil lawsuit to reclaim what it considers unlawful payments by Tromp and Hasselmeyer.

The court found Tromp guilty of unlawful payments for bonuses, overtime, legal and tax advisory fees, utility bills and the installation of solar panels on his home.

Tromp paid excessive personal bonuses to the tune of more than 1.1 million guilders and for charging the bank for his utility bills to Aqualectra for more than 310,000 guilders. On top, the cost for the installation of solar panels on his private residence cost the bank more than 300,000 guilders. The court also ordered Tromp to pay the bank’s legal fees of 18,000 guilders.

Hasselmeyer has to repay 380,900 guilders; among these expenses are legal and tax advisory fees for Tromp (177,438 guilders or $99,1270; Girobank-related bonuses of 203,463 guilders ($113,667) and additional court costs of 16,000 guilders ($8,939).

The real costs are even higher, because both men have to pay statutory interest dating back to 2020 and 2019.

