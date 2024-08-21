Terrance Rey: “Thank you!”

Share This





















The people have spoken!



I would like to thank everyone who supported me during this election campaign. Many of you who know me, know I always keep it real. For me it is back to business as usual. My number is +17215880800 and as usual you all can call or whatsapp me day or night.



I also have a foundation called the TREY Foundation. So I welcome you all to make a donation to my foundation, which is pro e-commerce and encourages anyone and everyone to set up their own online business to help generate a side income.



Continue to follow me with my business ventures and to keep up to date on my political endeavors, follow me on https://www.facebook.com/TerranceReyElectionYear.



Once again, thank you and God bless each and everyone of you!

Terrance Rey

Candidate #14

NATIONAL ALLIANCE

###

