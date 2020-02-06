PM Jacobs unaware of freedom of speech rules for civil servants

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG – Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said during Wednesday’s Council of Ministers press briefing in a reaction to the row over a Facebook-video published by the head of the labor department, Peggy Ann Dros-Richardson that she had not yet received information about what the LMA allows civil servants to disclose in public. “If you talked about a private business this would have had much faster repercussions,” she said.

LOGIN TO READ MORE... THIS IS A PREMIUM ARTICLE.

...

Some articles or portions of articles are restricted exclusively for our registered members and paying subscribers. Please login here to read the rest of this article. If you do not already have a paid subscription, you will need to register here and pay for a subscription first in order to gain access to our website to read articles or contents that are restricted to paid subscribers. You need to buy at least a Day subscription for 50ct to gain access. Or log in first if you are already a registered paying subscriber to this website. Click here to register and support our work with a paid subscription.