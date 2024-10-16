Pan-American Life Insurance Group Appoints Youil Homsi – CEO Caribbean

Share This





















New Orleans, LA, October 15, 2024 — Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG) has appointed Youil Homsi as CEO Caribbean Region, effective October 1st.

Mr. Homsi steps into the role following Ms. Greer Quan’s departure at the end of August. Over her 10 years with the company, most recently as PALIG’s Caribbean Region CEO, Greer played a pivotal role in guiding the regional strategy and shaping PALIG’s portfolio in the Caribbean. She led the business with a results-oriented, customer-focused approach, consistently upholding the highest standards of service. Greer leaves behind a strong platform for future growth.

Mr. Homsi joins Pan-American Life with over 40 years of experience in Life and Health insurance. His extensive experience in country management throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa includes leading MetLife’s operation in Saudi Arabia, serving as General Manager of Turkey for Alico/AIG, and leading growth and long-term business plans as Head of Strategy at AIG.

“We are very pleased to announce the appointment of Youil Homsi, CEO Caribbean Region. Youil is a talented leader with extensive experience in our Individual Life, Accident and Group Employee Benefits businesses,” said Daniel Costello, Executive Vice President – International Markets, Pan-American Life Insurance Group. “He has a proven track record of delivering results in diverse market conditions and we are confident he will take us to the next level on our aggressive growth strategy for the Caribbean, reinforcing our commitment and investment across the region.”

Mr. Homsi will report to Mr. Costello, who was also recently elected as the Chairman of Pan-American Life Insurance Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited. Following regulatory approvals in Trinidad, Mr. Homsi will transition into the role of CEO – Pan-American Life Insurance Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited, while maintaining overall Caribbean responsibilities.

About Pan-American Life Insurance Group

Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG), a leading provider of life, accident and health insurance throughout the Americas, has been delivering trusted financial services since 1911. The New Orleans-based Group is comprised of more than twenty-member companies, employs more than 2,100 worldwide and offers top-rated individual and/or group life, accident and health insurance, employee benefits and financial services in 49 states, the District of Columbia (DC), Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. The Group has affiliates and branches in Costa Rica, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, and 13 Caribbean markets, including Barbados, Cayman Islands, Curacao and Trinidad and Tobago. For more information, visit the Pan-American Life website at palig.com, follow us on Facebook @PanAmericanLife, Twitter @PanAmericanLife, Instagram @panamericanlife.latam, and connect with us on LinkedIn at Pan-American Life Insurance Group.

