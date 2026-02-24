St. Maarten referenced in newly released Epstein files 

Advertisement

The luxury beachfront estate Le Château des Palmiers in Terres Basses, put up for sale by U.S. President Donald Trump

St. Maarten is mentioned multiple times in a sweeping release of documents made public by the United States Department of Justice in connection with the case of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Department has published approximately three million pages of records through a dedicated online portal known as the “Epstein Library.” Officials have warned that parts of the archive contain graphic descriptions of sexual abuse.

A review of the publicly accessible documents shows that “St. Maarten,” “Saint Martin,” “Philipsburg,” and “Orient Bay” appear mainly in email exchanges concerning travel logistics. The correspondence involves Epstein, members of his inner circle, flight crew, yacht staff and close associates.

At the same time, former U.S. President Donald Trump is facing renewed scrutiny in the United States, as media analyses indicate that his name appears thousands of times across the released Epstein files, including in contact lists and correspondence. The inclusion of a name in the archive does not in itself establish wrongdoing, but the volume of references has intensified public and political attention.

PJIA cited as transit hub

The documents indicate that Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) served as a transit point for passengers traveling to Epstein’s private island, Little St. James, near St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Emails detail business-class travel from European cities such as Paris, Amsterdam, Moscow and Warsaw, as well as from the United States, with onward connections to St. Thomas. Some correspondence references helicopter transfers or small charter aircraft from St. Maarten. Other emails discuss ticket pricing, cancellations and potential overnight stays on the island.

In the excerpts reviewed, references to St. Maarten relate strictly to transportation coordination. No published sections currently available describe alleged criminal acts occurring on St. Maarten itself.

The files also suggest that St. Maarten functioned as a base for yacht movements to nearby islands including Saint Barthelemy and Anguilla, with provisioning reportedly sourced from businesses in Simpson Bay and Marigot.

Trump’s estate in Terres Basses

Renewed international scrutiny surrounding Donald Trump — particularly due to the widespread references to his name in the newly released Jeffrey Epstein files — has also brought fresh local attention to his past ties to St. Martin.

Specifically, it has refocused public interest on Trump’s former ownership of Le Château des Palmiers, a prominent luxury beachfront estate located in Terres Basses on the French side of the island.

According to multiple property records and financial disclosures, Trump purchased the estate in 2013 through companies he controlled. The property became part of his international real estate portfolio and was primarily operated as a high-end luxury rental.

In 2017, during his presidency, Trump — through his trust and associated entities — placed the estate on the market with an asking price of US $28 million. The listing drew international headlines at the time, as it was one of the few major Trump properties publicly marketed for sale while he was in office.

Later that same year, the asking price was reportedly reduced by approximately US$11 million due to limited buyer interest, bringing it down to around US$16 million.

More recent global real estate listings show the estate currently offered for approximately US $15.5 million, reflecting a continued downward adjustment from the original 2017 price. The property comprises a five-bedroom oceanfront villa and a four-bedroom garden villa, with amenities including a swimming pool, tennis court, fitness facilities and direct beach access.

There is no public evidence that ownership has changed hands since Trump first listed the property for sale. At the time it was placed on the market, it remained under his ownership via a trust or associated corporate entities. The continued presence of active listings at lower prices suggests the estate remains unsold rather than having been privately transferred.

###

